ETV Bharat / offbeat

Artworks Made From Silver Foil Make Pratapgarh Artist A Showstopper At Surajkund Diwali Mela

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Faridabad: An artist from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh is proving to be the showstopper at the ongoing Surajkund Diwali Mela. Artworks made from the humble silver foil are attracting the attention of the visitors to the Mela. What makes Chandrabhan Pandey’s works unique is the fact that there is no machinery used in the creation of the artworks. Everything is done by hand, making it pure handicraft.

This is his first visit to the Mela as a participant, and he has been getting a good response. He has honed his skills in this art form over a period of two decades. The intricate designs of his works are compelling visitors to stop at his stall, take a look at the display and purchase the designs they like. The artist’s hard work can be gauged from the fine details of these displays.

Hard Work At Display (ETV Bharat) Chandrabhan learnt this work while doing a job. "I learnt the art of painting with paper foil, and as my interest in this art grew, I made it a medium to establish my identity. After continuous practice and hard work, I linked it with employment. Today, I live in Pratapgarh and promote this art. My work is providing employment to about 35 people. In this way, my skill is also contributing to the livelihood of other families," he explained. He has chosen the ordinary silver foil used for packing food items in the kitchen to create these artworks. This same foil is moulded into different shapes and designs using special techniques to create beautiful artworks. "Giving this seemingly simple material an artistic form requires a lot of patience and precision. Every part of the artwork is prepared by hand, and even a small mistake can affect the beauty of the entire artwork," the artist elaborated.