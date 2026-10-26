Artworks Made From Silver Foil Make Pratapgarh Artist A Showstopper At Surajkund Diwali Mela
Chandrabhan Pandey's intricate designs are compelling the visitors to stop at his stall, take a look and purchase the artworks, reports Mukesh Kumar
Published : October 26, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Faridabad: An artist from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh is proving to be the showstopper at the ongoing Surajkund Diwali Mela. Artworks made from the humble silver foil are attracting the attention of the visitors to the Mela. What makes Chandrabhan Pandey’s works unique is the fact that there is no machinery used in the creation of the artworks. Everything is done by hand, making it pure handicraft.
This is his first visit to the Mela as a participant, and he has been getting a good response. He has honed his skills in this art form over a period of two decades. The intricate designs of his works are compelling visitors to stop at his stall, take a look at the display and purchase the designs they like. The artist’s hard work can be gauged from the fine details of these displays.
Chandrabhan learnt this work while doing a job. "I learnt the art of painting with paper foil, and as my interest in this art grew, I made it a medium to establish my identity. After continuous practice and hard work, I linked it with employment. Today, I live in Pratapgarh and promote this art. My work is providing employment to about 35 people. In this way, my skill is also contributing to the livelihood of other families," he explained.
He has chosen the ordinary silver foil used for packing food items in the kitchen to create these artworks. This same foil is moulded into different shapes and designs using special techniques to create beautiful artworks.
"Giving this seemingly simple material an artistic form requires a lot of patience and precision. Every part of the artwork is prepared by hand, and even a small mistake can affect the beauty of the entire artwork," the artist elaborated.
He went on to state that time and effort play a crucial role in this art. "A single work can take three to seven days to complete. The time varies depending on the complexity, size and details of the design. The price of these works starts at Rs 350 and increases according to the design and effort. Since these artworks are available at an affordable price, people with different budgets purchase them. Visitors coming to the Mela are choosing them to decorate the walls of their homes," he said.
Chandrabhan’s artistic skill has come to be recognised over the years. "When I started this art, very few people knew about it. I worked hard to gain recognition for my artwork and exhibited my work at various fairs. Gradually, people's interest grew. I received a national award in the field of rural industry, where I secured first place. I have been honoured with several awards from the Uttar Pradesh government," he shared.
Talking about the importance of various fairs and exhibitions organised by different governments, he said, "These are an important platform for small artists to showcase their talent. At such events, artists are often provided free stalls, allowing them to reach a wider audience with their artwork despite limited resources. I am thrilled to be participating in the Surajkund Diwali Mela for the first time. The appreciation I receive and the sales that I have been making are encouraging me to continue pursuing my art."
Chandrabhan has demonstrated that with hard work, dedication and skill, even humble beginnings can be transformed into success. The art he learned two decades ago has become his signature. His artworks illustrate how presenting traditional craftsmanship in a new way can create employment opportunities and bring widespread recognition to local talent.
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