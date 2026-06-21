World Music Day: Bengali Artists Want Transparency, End To Nepotism and Lobbying In Music Industry
The artists want Bengali music to dominate the musical landscape of India and the world
Published : June 21, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Kolkata: World Music Day is the most appropriate occasion for those associated with music to air their feelings about the art that connects people.
The celebration of World Music Day began in France in 1982 and since then, it has been observed annually on June 21 in numerous countries with the primary objective of providing an open platform for all artists—both professional and amateur—to bring music closer to the people.
The day is a reminder that melody knows no boundaries. The power to touch the human heart is music's greatest strength. ETV Bharat reached out to some artists to understand the significance of this special day for the current generation of musicians and what they see in future for music in Bengal.
Artist Aritra Dasgupta said, "For me, every one of the 365 days of the year is World Music Day. I am constantly immersed in music. From the moment I wake up until I go to bed at night, music stays with me. It is always present in my sleep, my dreams and my thoughts. Of course, if we consider 'World Music Day' specifically, then this day feels a bit more special, a bit more musical.”
Aritra added that as music provides the strength to forget pain and sorrow. It acts as therapy.' “Standing here on this special day, I have just one wish. May new music emerge and spread among everyone.”
For another artist Madhura Bhattacharya who does not make a big deal out of specific designated days, every day filled with ‘sur-sadhana’ (vocal practice) is equally important. “I try to live within the realm of melody. I don't know how successful I am at it, but for me, every single day is a day of melody, a day of song," Madhura said.
Talking about the future of Bengali music, the artist said, " I want Bengali songs to retain a strong Bengali influence. While it is true that all music genres influence one another leading to new forms or musical evolution which is indeed desirable, problems arise when one form of music completely overwhelms another causing the original form to be lost. That is precisely what has been happening for quite some time now, especially in film and independent music.”
The reference was to songs featuring identical beats and soundscapes that are reaching the masses more effectively, causing listeners to become accustomed to that specific style.
“I want quality songs that embody the true essence and originality of Bengal to receive equal appreciation. Genres like folk music, ‘Puratani’ (traditional) Bengali songs, the works of the 'Panchakabi' (the five great poets), and melody driven tracks deserve greater prominence among the public. Personally, I would also appreciate it if the influence of music from other regions on Bengali songs were somewhat reduced," the artist underlined.
According to Madhura it has been years since people actually bought music to listen to it. However, there is a positive side to this as artists can now independently release their music on social media and YouTube reaching audiences without barriers.
“Yet, we must not forget that producing a song involves significant costs. If those costs aren't recouped, the motivation to create can diminish. Nowadays, people listen to music less and watch it more. Consequently, there is a cost associated with the visual aspect. It would be wonderful if the era of cassettes or CDs returned. The act of purchasing music fosters a genuine interest and desire for it. Things we get for free often lose their perceived value," Madhura said while calling for a transparent and pure music scene.
Meanwhile, for Bishakhjyoti Majumdar, celebrating music means creating something new daily. “I always aim to make tomorrow's work better than today's, and the day after that better still. Since I compose music, it has become a habit. I am constantly creating something, whether it’s a piece of a background score or just the opening verse (mukhra) or bridge (antara) of a song. That is why, for me, every day is Music Day. My musical mindset kicks in the moment I wake up and stays active until I go to sleep," he said.
He celebrates his debut production, ‘Aar’ getting selected for the 'Gange-sur-Seine' festival in Paris on this day besides celebrating the music of legendary artists like Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam, The Beatles, Shamshad Begum, K.L. Saigal, and Kishore Kumar. Aar features a composition in the Thumri style.
Referring to the future of Bengali music, he said, "There was a time when the Bengali music scene dominated the musical landscape of India and the world. I want to see that status restored. I also want Kolkata to once again become the cradle of music. I want to see transparency within the Bengali music industry."
He also wants deserving individuals to get the right roles and work. “I do not support lobby culture or nepotism. Even after working on major films, I still have to prove myself and seek out work in Mumbai. In Kolkata, however, I’ve observed that frustrated individuals who failed to achieve much in their own lives have attached themselves to various organizations and assumed positions of power. They are now taking out their bitterness over past failures on the current generation. Consequently, deserving newcomers in Kolkata are unable to find work," the artist stated.
Bishakhjyoti underlined that there must be no deception regarding art or nepotism in the name of organizations and feels that Bengali artists are being held back by lobbyism and nepotism.
"Art is not merely about festivals. There must also be space for an artist to protest. My appeal to the current government is that artists' voices should not be stifled in Bengal. Artists face various forms of suppression here, yet they bear a profound responsibility toward society,” he stressed while adding that he will certainly work in films of protest as protest too is another facet of an artist's identity.
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