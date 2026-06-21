ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Music Day: Bengali Artists Want Transparency, End To Nepotism and Lobbying In Music Industry

Kolkata: World Music Day is the most appropriate occasion for those associated with music to air their feelings about the art that connects people.

The celebration of World Music Day began in France in 1982 and since then, it has been observed annually on June 21 in numerous countries with the primary objective of providing an open platform for all artists—both professional and amateur—to bring music closer to the people.

The day is a reminder that melody knows no boundaries. The power to touch the human heart is music's greatest strength. ETV Bharat reached out to some artists to understand the significance of this special day for the current generation of musicians and what they see in future for music in Bengal.

Artist Aritra Dasgupta said, "For me, every one of the 365 days of the year is World Music Day. I am constantly immersed in music. From the moment I wake up until I go to bed at night, music stays with me. It is always present in my sleep, my dreams and my thoughts. Of course, if we consider 'World Music Day' specifically, then this day feels a bit more special, a bit more musical.”

Aritra added that as music provides the strength to forget pain and sorrow. It acts as therapy.' “Standing here on this special day, I have just one wish. May new music emerge and spread among everyone.”

For another artist Madhura Bhattacharya who does not make a big deal out of specific designated days, every day filled with ‘sur-sadhana’ (vocal practice) is equally important. “I try to live within the realm of melody. I don't know how successful I am at it, but for me, every single day is a day of melody, a day of song," Madhura said.

Talking about the future of Bengali music, the artist said, " I want Bengali songs to retain a strong Bengali influence. While it is true that all music genres influence one another leading to new forms or musical evolution which is indeed desirable, problems arise when one form of music completely overwhelms another causing the original form to be lost. That is precisely what has been happening for quite some time now, especially in film and independent music.”

The reference was to songs featuring identical beats and soundscapes that are reaching the masses more effectively, causing listeners to become accustomed to that specific style.

“I want quality songs that embody the true essence and originality of Bengal to receive equal appreciation. Genres like folk music, ‘Puratani’ (traditional) Bengali songs, the works of the 'Panchakabi' (the five great poets), and melody driven tracks deserve greater prominence among the public. Personally, I would also appreciate it if the influence of music from other regions on Bengali songs were somewhat reduced," the artist underlined.