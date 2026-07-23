ETV Bharat / offbeat

Artist Kanchan Prakash Transports Bihar's Bajjika Paintings From Fringes To Walls Of Museums Across Globe

Muzaffarpur: In a studio in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, images of bamboo, flocks of birds, elephants, banana trees, flora and folk deities come alive on the canvas. But like any other art form, these are not just a mix of random paintings and colours but a living narrative of the centuries-old culture of the Bajjikanchal region. Called Bajjika painting, this traditional folk art form from Bihar’s Bajjikanchal region has a distinct cultural identity.

Earlier, these images were created on the mud walls of village homes during weddings and other auspicious occasions. Over time, as mud houses gave way to concrete structures, the tradition starting getting lost.

Kanchan explaining the characteristics of Bajjika Painting to President Droupadi Murmu (ETV Bharat)

But thanks to the effort of artists like Dr Kanchan Prakash, now, the art form is carving out a new identity on canvas. The contemporary artist from Muzaffarpur has taken upon herself the the task of preserving this heritage. For the past two and a half decades, she has been redefining Bajjika paintings and taking them across the state and national boundaries.

Dedicated to preserving this folk art for the past 20 to 25 years, Kanchan says she created these paintings on the walls of her home and during traditional events. Later she realised that unless the art form was given a new medium, it could disappear before future generations even come to know of it.

A Bajjika art and the artist Kanchan (ETV Bharat)

With this thought in mind, she began transferring traditional Baseri murals onto canvas using water colours.

“When I started working in this field, the era of social media had not come. Consequently, our art reached only a limited audience. Today, thanks to social media, our art is reaching the entire country and the world and artists are gaining new recognition,” said Kanchan, who inherited the art form from her family.

Her grandmother, mother and other women in the household used to create Baseri murals on mud walls during weddings and auspicious occasions. Watching them work since childhood, the art form gradually became an integral part of her life.

“This legacy inherited from my grandmother and mother is my greatest asset. I have simply given it a new medium so that future generations can recognise their folk culture,” she said.