Artist Kanchan Prakash Transports Bihar's Bajjika Paintings From Fringes To Walls Of Museums Across Globe
Vivek Kumar meets artist Kanchan Prakash who is preserving Bajjika painting by moving traditional Baseri murals from village mud walls to canvases and global galleries.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST
Muzaffarpur: In a studio in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, images of bamboo, flocks of birds, elephants, banana trees, flora and folk deities come alive on the canvas. But like any other art form, these are not just a mix of random paintings and colours but a living narrative of the centuries-old culture of the Bajjikanchal region. Called Bajjika painting, this traditional folk art form from Bihar’s Bajjikanchal region has a distinct cultural identity.
Earlier, these images were created on the mud walls of village homes during weddings and other auspicious occasions. Over time, as mud houses gave way to concrete structures, the tradition starting getting lost.
But thanks to the effort of artists like Dr Kanchan Prakash, now, the art form is carving out a new identity on canvas. The contemporary artist from Muzaffarpur has taken upon herself the the task of preserving this heritage. For the past two and a half decades, she has been redefining Bajjika paintings and taking them across the state and national boundaries.
Dedicated to preserving this folk art for the past 20 to 25 years, Kanchan says she created these paintings on the walls of her home and during traditional events. Later she realised that unless the art form was given a new medium, it could disappear before future generations even come to know of it.
With this thought in mind, she began transferring traditional Baseri murals onto canvas using water colours.
“When I started working in this field, the era of social media had not come. Consequently, our art reached only a limited audience. Today, thanks to social media, our art is reaching the entire country and the world and artists are gaining new recognition,” said Kanchan, who inherited the art form from her family.
Her grandmother, mother and other women in the household used to create Baseri murals on mud walls during weddings and auspicious occasions. Watching them work since childhood, the art form gradually became an integral part of her life.
“This legacy inherited from my grandmother and mother is my greatest asset. I have simply given it a new medium so that future generations can recognise their folk culture,” she said.
Kanchan’s art has established a distinct identity at both the national and international levels. Selected works of her Bajjika paintings have been displayed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Her artworks have also been exhibited at several prestigious venues in India and abroad, including the Museum of Sacred Art in Belgium, the Bihar Museum, Lalit Kala Akademi and Bihar Kala Akademi.
She has received several national honours, including the CCRT Senior Fellowship from the Ministry of Culture, the AIFACS Award, the Bihar State Award and the Kumud Sharma Senior Contemporary Woman Artist Award.
Apart from being an artist, Kanchan regularly trains young people in Bajjika painting through workshops. Under her guidance, many young artists have learned the art form and become self-reliant. "I want to ensure that these paintings, once confined to village walls, find a place in homes, art galleries and exhibitions across the world," says the artist.
Experts in folk culture believe that without timely institutional preservation and government support, the tradition risks becoming merely a part of history in the coming years.
The Bajjikanchal region primarily spans Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sitamarhi, Sheohar and parts of East Champaran. Just as the Mithilanchal region is identified with Madhubani painting and the Anga region with Manjusha art, the Bajjikanchal region is associated with Baseri and Shringari art.
This art form is not merely a means of decoration but a visual record of folk life, religious faith, wedding rituals, agrarian culture, nature and social values. Each painting encapsulates a story and keeps age-old traditions alive.
Characteristics of Bajjika Paintings
In Bajjikanchal, during Matkor Puja, a ritual involving the ceremonial digging of earth before a wedding, women create Baseri paintings on the outer walls of the Gosain Ghar, or family shrine room. These paintings feature bamboo, elephants, birds, fish, flowers, leaves and other auspicious symbols.
Folk belief holds that bamboo symbolises lineage growth, prosperity and happiness. Therefore, painting bamboo during weddings is seen as a prayer for the newlyweds’ happy and prosperous life. The tradition also embodies a message of respect for nature and wildlife conservation.
The defining characteristic of Bajjika painting is the use of natural colours. Traditionally, women in villages prepared walls by plastering them with a mixture of mud and cow dung. They then created colours from natural sources: red from flowers, green from leaves, yellow from turmeric and white from a rice-paste solution.
Black was avoided because of the auspicious nature of the occasion. These paintings, created with natural pigments, reflect simplicity, purity and a deep connection with nature. Although artists today may use canvases and modern paints, the fundamental style and themes of the art remain unchanged.
Kanchan, who worked as a design engineer in the leather garments and leather goods industry for nearly 20 years, decided to come back to her roots even when creating designs for major European buyers and designers. Her connection with her folk culture remained unbroken. Alongside her professional career, she continued working on the Bajjika art form and eventually dedicated herself entirely to it.
"Folk art constitutes the cultural identity of any society. Preserving it is not merely the responsibility of artists but of society as a whole," she asserted.
Having travelled from mud walls to Rashtrapati Bhavan, this art form stands as proof that when a tradition finds a new platform, it can sustain its identity against the test of time.
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