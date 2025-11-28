ETV Bharat / offbeat

Artist From Maharashtra's Amravati Breathes Life To Old, Worn-Out Paintings

Amravati: Sarang Nagthane can turn old into new with his paintings that look as real as photographs.

Sarang, director of Shree Art Gallery is skilled in using 15 mediums like water base, oil base, charcoal, pencil, texture colour and colour pencils for his paintings. While several students in India are learning the art from him, his fame extends to as far as Germany where 50 students are learning the nuances of renewing old paintings.

"I fell in love with painting when I was in art school," said Sarang. He said what began as a hobby has now become his source of livelihood. Sarang said many people bring to him worn out pictures of their parents and grandparents. "In the digital age, such old photos can be rejuvenated but the photo that comes to me is not just a digital copy. I try to use art and as an artist, I work in creative painting, so the photo I create looks realistic," he said.

Sarang said many of his clients get emotional when they come across a fresh portrait of their loved ones. "I consider their happiness to be the achievement of my art. In fact, it is my art that keeps the older generation alive", he said.