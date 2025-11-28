Artist From Maharashtra's Amravati Breathes Life To Old, Worn-Out Paintings
Sarang Nagthane uses several mediums to create rejuvenate old portraits to make them look as realistic as possible.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 6:00 PM IST
Amravati: Sarang Nagthane can turn old into new with his paintings that look as real as photographs.
Sarang, director of Shree Art Gallery is skilled in using 15 mediums like water base, oil base, charcoal, pencil, texture colour and colour pencils for his paintings. While several students in India are learning the art from him, his fame extends to as far as Germany where 50 students are learning the nuances of renewing old paintings.
"I fell in love with painting when I was in art school," said Sarang. He said what began as a hobby has now become his source of livelihood. Sarang said many people bring to him worn out pictures of their parents and grandparents. "In the digital age, such old photos can be rejuvenated but the photo that comes to me is not just a digital copy. I try to use art and as an artist, I work in creative painting, so the photo I create looks realistic," he said.
Sarang said many of his clients get emotional when they come across a fresh portrait of their loved ones. "I consider their happiness to be the achievement of my art. In fact, it is my art that keeps the older generation alive", he said.
Sarang said he creates realistic and artistically perfect images with water-based, oil-based charcoal, pencil and texture colour pencils. He has made portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja.
He has also painted an idol of Lord Ram at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya along with beautiful portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sant Gajanan Maharaj, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj, many political leaders, great men and saints.
Sarang's gallery at Akoli Road in Amravati has a collection of 15,000 paintings many of which were displayed at an exhibition held in 2022 at Jawaharlal Darda Art Gallery, Natanagpur.
Sarang's paintings have influenced some budding painters in Germany. "I teach my students from Germany online twice a week. I started with three students and now the number has gone up to 50," he said. Sarang's students exhibited their paintings at Berlin. "Myself and four students of my class had been to Germany for the exhibition, he said.
Sarang learnt the art from eminent painter Prabhakar Patil. He completed his education from Chitrakala Mahavidyalaya in Amravati and obtained the post graduate degree of Master of Fine Art from Nagpur Vidyapeetha. He started art classes 15 years back. Several of his students are engaged as art teachers in schools and a few pursue it as a business.
Sarang said there is huge demand for his paintings in Amravati, Nagpur, Akola, Delhi and Mumbai. "Especially now the custom of giving return gifts has become common. As a return gift, photos of Sant Gajanan Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are in great demand," he said.
