Artist Creates Gold Necklace Depicting Lord Rama's Life At Jaipur Jewellery Show

By Aditya Atre

Jaipur: Jaipur Jewellery Show, which witnessed a unique confluence of faith, art, and tradition, featured a jeweller who brought to life the entire life story of Lord Rama in a special gold necklace.

This necklace is more than just a piece of jewellery; it is a rare work of art that vividly depicts the Ramayana. Designed in the shape of a bow, it symbolises the court of Lord Rama.

“The design of the necklace meticulously and artistically portrays the major events of Lord Rama's life, from his childhood and time at the gurukul (school) to his exile, the victory over Lanka, and the establishment of Ram Rajya (Rama's rule), which is depicted in this gold necklace,” Shubham, the jeweller, explains.

Each scene is crafted as a separate panel, connected to narrate the entire Ramayana, he says.