Artist Creates Gold Necklace Depicting Lord Rama's Life At Jaipur Jewellery Show
Jewellery artist Shubham crafted a unique gold necklace using traditional and modern techniques. It depicts Lord Rama’s life story.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 1:23 PM IST
By Aditya Atre
Jaipur: Jaipur Jewellery Show, which witnessed a unique confluence of faith, art, and tradition, featured a jeweller who brought to life the entire life story of Lord Rama in a special gold necklace.
This necklace is more than just a piece of jewellery; it is a rare work of art that vividly depicts the Ramayana. Designed in the shape of a bow, it symbolises the court of Lord Rama.
“The design of the necklace meticulously and artistically portrays the major events of Lord Rama's life, from his childhood and time at the gurukul (school) to his exile, the victory over Lanka, and the establishment of Ram Rajya (Rama's rule), which is depicted in this gold necklace,” Shubham, the jeweller, explains.
Each scene is crafted as a separate panel, connected to narrate the entire Ramayana, he says.
‘Crafted in seven months’
Shubham reveals it took him six to seven months to bring the necklace to the final shape and design, blending traditional techniques and modern technology.
“The necklace uses more than 600 grams of gold. I used micro-engraving techniques to engrave extremely fine details on the gold to make the expressions of each character and the depth of each scene clearly visible,” he says.
His goal to create unique jewellery was not just to create an art piece but also to pass on Indian culture and the Sanatan tradition to the new generation.
“Lord Rama is a symbol of truth, righteousness, sacrifice, and duty. So, I wanted to take his message forward through my art,” Shubham adds.
This bow-shaped necklace uniquely includes a magnificent portrayal of the Ram Darbar (Rama’s court) and the Ram Setu. It also features the poignant conversation between Lord Hanuman and Mother Sita in the Ashoka Vatika.
Also Read