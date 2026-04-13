Art Of Glove Puppetry Calls For Preservation In The Face Of Digital Modes Of Entertainment
Puppeteers say that despite its rich history and potential for survival in future, this art form awaits promotion
Published : April 13, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Varanasi: The hands that breathe life into wooden dolls are slowly growing weary. Once among the most popular modes of entertainment, the traditional art of glove puppetry is losing out to digital modes that are just a click away.
Artists like Mithlesh Dubey are fighting a battle to preserve this art that has cultural identity and social values that once were the lifeblood of village chaupals (community space). It is felt that unless some concrete steps are taken, in the times to come, his art will be relegated to the pages of books or to museums.
Puppets are colloquially known as ‘kathputli’ or ‘lakdi ki gudiya’ (wooden doll). There was a time when there was a huge craze for this art form, and people of all age groups were drawn to it. But as modern modes of entertainment, like social media, gained traction, this art started to fade away. There are now just a handful of artists like Dubey who are trying to keep it alive for the next generation.
Dubey has been preserving the art of glove puppetry for the last 27 years. This art also survives in some areas of Rajasthan where members of the Nat community continue to practice it as a profession. However, in Uttar Pradesh, there are only eight to ten puppeteers left who continue to tell different stories through glove puppets.
Dubey told ETV Bharat that he got involved in theater in 1984 while studying. His father worked with a bank which led to living in various cities across the country. Around 1999 when he moved to Bengal, he noticed that puppetry was slowly disappearing. People were becoming less aware of it. He became interested in the stories related by puppeteers and learnt the art.
Dubey learnt the nuances of this art from his guru, late Suresh Dutt, a Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee from Bengal. The life based stories of Dubey’s plays are popular with the people. Currently, his team comprises around a dozen artists who help bring the stories before the public. Each of these stories primarily serves to convey a new message and raise awareness among the society.
Dubey makes puppets himself for each story. He disclosed, “A short story takes two to three months to complete. A biography can take more than a year. I am currently working on a biography of India’s Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.”
He added that he is creating various characters from Patel’s life. He is painting them and then practicing on them. He said that it costs three to four lakh rupees to produce a new puppet play.
He explained that there are four main types of puppetry prevalent in India. The first is string puppetry which is more popular in Rajasthan. The second is glove puppetry that is popular in Uttar Pradesh where the entire story is told by wearing a puppet mask on the hand using the thumb and forefinger. The third form is shadow puppetry which is a famous art form of South India. The fourth is rod puppetry which is famous in West Bengal.
Dubey explained that even today, people are fond of stories narrated with the help of glove puppets. So far, he has traveled across 18 states of India to tell stories through puppets. “The younger generation is also very interested as puppetry is a craft that connects people easily. The people also go back on their memory lane while seeing the performances. Even small children show great interest,” he added while pointing out that a large number of children attend his workshops where he teaches how to make puppets and perform using them. So far, more than 50 students in Varanasi have learnt to make puppets.
He underlined that despite its rich history and potential for survival in future, this art form awaits promotion. It can be saved from extinction if the government promotes it.
Dubey underlined that the artists face financial challenges. He said that while the artists are primarily invited by schools, government offices and various organisations which occasionally provide financial benefits, there is a need to connect this art with the mainstream and promote it so that it draws more youth and becomes a better source of income.