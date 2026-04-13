ETV Bharat / offbeat

Art Of Glove Puppetry Calls For Preservation In The Face Of Digital Modes Of Entertainment

Varanasi: The hands that breathe life into wooden dolls are slowly growing weary. Once among the most popular modes of entertainment, the traditional art of glove puppetry is losing out to digital modes that are just a click away.

Artists like Mithlesh Dubey are fighting a battle to preserve this art that has cultural identity and social values ​​that once were the lifeblood of village chaupals (community space). It is felt that unless some concrete steps are taken, in the times to come, his art will be relegated to the pages of books or to museums.

Puppets are colloquially known as ‘kathputli’ or ‘lakdi ki gudiya’ (wooden doll). There was a time when there was a huge craze for this art form, and people of all age groups were drawn to it. But as modern modes of entertainment, like social media, gained traction, this art started to fade away. There are now just a handful of artists like Dubey who are trying to keep it alive for the next generation.

Dubey has been preserving the art of glove puppetry for the last 27 years. This art also survives in some areas of Rajasthan where members of the Nat community continue to practice it as a profession. However, in Uttar Pradesh, there are only eight to ten puppeteers left who continue to tell different stories through glove puppets.

Dubey told ETV Bharat that he got involved in theater in 1984 while studying. His father worked with a bank which led to living in various cities across the country. Around 1999 when he moved to Bengal, he noticed that puppetry was slowly disappearing. People were becoming less aware of it. He became interested in the stories related by puppeteers and learnt the art.

Dubey learnt the nuances of this art from his guru, late Suresh Dutt, a Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee from Bengal. The life based stories of Dubey’s plays are popular with the people. Currently, his team comprises around a dozen artists who help bring the stories before the public. Each of these stories primarily serves to convey a new message and raise awareness among the society.