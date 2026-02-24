ETV Bharat / offbeat

Army Jawan From Mandi Scales South America's Highest Peak, Hoists Tricolour Atop Mount Aconcagua

Mandi: For Naib Subedar Bhupendra Singh of Bechchana village in Himachal's Mandi district, it was like any other Army mission when he braved extreme winds, low oxygen levels and freezing temperatures to conquer Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America.

Recently, the mountaineer created history by unfurling the national tricolour on top of the peak located in Argentina's Andes mountains, becoming a source of inspiration not only for Himachal but for the entire country.

Mount Aconcagua stands at an altitude of approximately 6,961 meters (about 22,838 ft) and is considered one of the world's most challenging peaks where temperatures drop to several degrees below zero. Strong icy winds and a severe lack of oxygen test the climbers. Amidst these difficult conditions, Singh reached the summit on February 22, 2026 at 2:10 PM, as part of a special expedition conducted by a joint team from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering at Uttarkashi and the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering at Pahalgam.

The objective of this expedition was to showcase Indian mountaineering skills internationally. Naib Subedar Bhupendra Singh, who was a key member of the team, showed discipline, patience and courage to make the mission a success.

As soon as the news reached Bechchana village, there was an outpouring of joy throughout the area. Villagers, veterans from defence services and family members celebrated by distributing sweets. "His achievement is being seen as a proud moment for whole of Himachal Pradesh. It sends a message to the youth that any goal can be achieved with determination and hard work," said a family member.