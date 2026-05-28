ETV Bharat / offbeat

Apna Ghar Ashram At Bharatpur Enters Guinness Book Of World Records

Bharatpur: Apna Ghar Ashram in Bharatpur has made history by entering the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's largest shelter for destitute women. The institution provides dignified shelter, treatment and care to 3,295 destitute and helpless women.

Ashram founder Dr. B.M. Bhardwaj said the details of the Ashram’s entry were verified by Rishi Nath who had been appointed to judge the Ashram claims. Official videography, photography and documentary evidence was compiled and verified in accordance with Guinness Book of World Records' established guidelines and standards.

Dr. Bhardwaj stated, “This honour is not for an individual but for service.” He added that similar homes exist in many countries around the world, including the United States and Japan, but Apna Ghar’s housing, medical facilities, hygiene, clinic, food and care system were recognized as superior to the international standards.

The Ashram is built on nine lakh square feet providing an average 126 square feet per woman. Dr. Bhardwaj disclosed that the process for getting a place in the Guinness Book had been ongoing for almost six months and information was shared over approximately 200 emails.