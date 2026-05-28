Apna Ghar Ashram At Bharatpur Enters Guinness Book Of World Records
The 25-year-old institution has been recognized as the world's largest centre providing service and shelter to destitute and helpless women
Published : May 28, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Bharatpur: Apna Ghar Ashram in Bharatpur has made history by entering the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's largest shelter for destitute women. The institution provides dignified shelter, treatment and care to 3,295 destitute and helpless women.
Ashram founder Dr. B.M. Bhardwaj said the details of the Ashram’s entry were verified by Rishi Nath who had been appointed to judge the Ashram claims. Official videography, photography and documentary evidence was compiled and verified in accordance with Guinness Book of World Records' established guidelines and standards.
Dr. Bhardwaj stated, “This honour is not for an individual but for service.” He added that similar homes exist in many countries around the world, including the United States and Japan, but Apna Ghar’s housing, medical facilities, hygiene, clinic, food and care system were recognized as superior to the international standards.
The Ashram is built on nine lakh square feet providing an average 126 square feet per woman. Dr. Bhardwaj disclosed that the process for getting a place in the Guinness Book had been ongoing for almost six months and information was shared over approximately 200 emails.
He explained that the institution was started 25 years ago with the resolve to ensure that no helpless, destitute or sick person dies due to lack of resources. Today, Apna Ghar operates 71 ashrams across the country with one in Kathmandu in Nepal. The Bharatpur Ashram currently houses 6,875 persons including 3,295 women.
Dr. Bhardwaj stated, “This is a proud moment not only for Bharatpur or Rajasthan but for the entire country. Apna Ghar Bharatpur has now been forever recognized as the world's largest centre providing service and shelter to the needy women.”
He added that this achievement is the result of God's grace, the dedication of the service associates and those who have worked with the organization for years. Following the announcement, the Ashram campus erupted with joy. Organization officials, service associates and attendees hailed this achievement as a major victory for human service.