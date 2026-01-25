ETV Bharat / offbeat

Anonymous To National Fame: How A Mosque Meeting Conceived A Tobacco-free Kashmir Village Winning PM Modi's Praise

Mir had some time back launched a systematic campaign to create awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco and drugs in the village, as a result of which the local people united and took a historic decision to put a blanket ban on tobacco products in the entire village. The villagers have declared not only the use of tobacco but also its purchase and sale as a punishable offence.

The PM highly appreciated the anti-tobacco campaign launched in Sheikh Gund Shangas village of Anantnag district. The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of Mir while hailing the move as an example worth emulating for the society at large.

But when Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Mir's tobacco-free initiative during his latest 'Mann Ki Baat' radio talk, the low profile teacher shot to national fame and so did the little known village.

Anantnag: When Mir Jafar, a private school teacher from little known Sheikhgund Shangus village in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag village decided to free the locals from addiction to smoking, the latter would make fun of him thinking it was impossible.

How Did It All Begin?

Locals told ETV Bharat that the campaign began when the villagers gathered at the local mosque and collectively pledged to stay away from tobacco. The main objective of this decision was to protect public health and especially the younger generation from drug addiction and its related social problems.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Mir while reacting to PM Modi's words of appreciation during his Mann Ki Baat program said that the idea was to save people of his village from addiction to smoking and drugs.

“Thankfully, they reciprocated because it is seen that there are challenges when you invite people for good. Thanks to almighty Allah, PM Modi has mentioned my name and this has confined the campaign not just to a village and me but the message has gone to the whole country that we have to save the nation from tobacco and drugs,” he said.

To a question whether the village can serve as an example for other villages to shun addiction, Mir said, “Of course. Ours is a small village so people raised questions over the change we could bring about. They said 'what revolution will we bring about?' Ministers and officers rarely visit our village and they will hardly know its name. But when the PM of a country mentions you, it matters. It will give a message to the entire country and individual that no matter the initiative is by a small village, but the mission is big and for the welfare of the country”.

Sheikhgund resident Mir Jafar(L) in conversation with ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

Mir expressed confidence that very soon Sheikhgund Shangus will establish its identity as a completely tobacco-free village, while this initiative has also sent a positive message to the adjoining areas.

After the Prime Minister praised the public movement by the village, there has been a wave of joy and enthusiasm at the local level, and it is hoped that this model will be adopted in other villages as well to create a healthy and drug-free society.