Andhra’s Women Organic Farmers Selected For European Study Tour To Showcase Natural Farming Practices

Anakapalli: Two women farmers from Andhra Pradesh will be travelling to Europe for a month-long study tour. Arika Narasamma and Lalam Jyothi have been selected by the Pradesh Farmers’ Empowerment Organisation (APFEO) for this exchange program. The two will study advanced sustainable farming practices and share India’s natural farming techniques with European farmers.

The study tour is being jointly organised by APFEO and the Berlin-based Foundation of Future Farming. As part of the programme, the two farmers will visit Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Poland and Belgium, where they will interact with farmers, researchers and institutions engaged in sustainable agriculture.

Arika Narasamma hails from Upper Puliputti, a remote hill village in Kurupam mandal. Her family later moved to Santoshpur near Neelakanthapuram, where agriculture became their primary livelihood. After marrying Gavarayya (also known as Gautam) from Duribili, she continued to work in the fields.

Although Narasamma had studied only up to Class 10 at the time of her marriage, her passion for farming encouraged her to pursue further education. She is currently in the final year of a four-year degree course in natural farming, alongside managing her farm.