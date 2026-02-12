Andhra’s Women Organic Farmers Selected For European Study Tour To Showcase Natural Farming Practices
Anakapalli: Two women farmers from Andhra Pradesh will be travelling to Europe for a month-long study tour. Arika Narasamma and Lalam Jyothi have been selected by the Pradesh Farmers’ Empowerment Organisation (APFEO) for this exchange program. The two will study advanced sustainable farming practices and share India’s natural farming techniques with European farmers.
The study tour is being jointly organised by APFEO and the Berlin-based Foundation of Future Farming. As part of the programme, the two farmers will visit Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Poland and Belgium, where they will interact with farmers, researchers and institutions engaged in sustainable agriculture.
Arika Narasamma hails from Upper Puliputti, a remote hill village in Kurupam mandal. Her family later moved to Santoshpur near Neelakanthapuram, where agriculture became their primary livelihood. After marrying Gavarayya (also known as Gautam) from Duribili, she continued to work in the fields.
Although Narasamma had studied only up to Class 10 at the time of her marriage, her passion for farming encouraged her to pursue further education. She is currently in the final year of a four-year degree course in natural farming, alongside managing her farm.
Narasamma follows innovative natural farming models. On 20 cents of land, she cultivates a variety of vegetables, leafy greens, pulses and tubers under the ATM (Anytime Money) model, which ensures year-round harvests and a steady income. She is also conducting field experiments using the ‘A Grade’ method, with promising results. In addition to crop cultivation, she grows fruit plants, enabling her to earn up to Rs 20,000 per month through organic farming.
Impressed by her success, a European team recently visited her village to study her methods and interact with her in the fields. This interaction paved the way for her selection to represent Indian organic farming practices abroad.
Lalam Jyothi entered organic farming with a strong commitment to environmental protection and healthy food. A native of Santhapalem village in Rambilli mandal of Anakapalle district, she comes from a middle-class family. After completing her MBA, she worked in a private company in Vijayawada.
Her life took a turning point during pregnancy when doctors highlighted nutrition-related health concerns. This prompted her to reflect on food quality and the harmful impact of chemical farming. It is then that she decided to shift to natural farming.
The initial years were challenging. In 2020, she began cultivating six crops on 10 cents of land and gradually gained knowledge about soil health, input costs and sustainable practices. She adopted natural methods such as Jeevamrutham, Bijamrutham and mulching.
Today, Jyothi cultivates more than 42 varieties of crops on two acres and earns up to rs 2 lakh annually. Her achievements have drawn recognition from agricultural officials, who now present her as a model farmer. In August 2024, she was appointed as a mentor at the Indo-German Global Academy near Pulivendula. Jyothi credits her husband, Varahamurthy, for his support throughout her journey.
