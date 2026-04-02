ETV Bharat / offbeat

Andhra Woman Turns Oxen Racing Into Pride, Challenges Gender Norms

Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh) : For Athota Srilakshmi, a farmer from Vetapalem village in Andhra Pradesh, mornings begin much before sunrise. But unlike others, her day is not just about routine farm work. It is more about a team of powerful racing oxen she treats like family, cares for and trains.

In a space largely dominated by men, Srilakshmi has carved her own identity as an oxen trainer, taking on physically demanding work with remarkable ease and determination. But if you thought her journey into this unusual world began purposefully, your are wrong. It was by sheer chance.

Eight years ago, two male calves were born in her household. Coming from a family of farmers, she and her husband Ramakrishna were already engaged in agriculture and dairy work. “We raised the calves with utmost care and later took them to a competition in Tenali without even thinking that they would win. But fortunately they won in the ‘two-toothed’ category. That victory changed everything,” she recalls.

From one win began a journey of a lifetime commitment.

From a single pair of oxen, the couple now has seven pairs, each trained, nurtured, and prepared for competitions across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. With every race, their confidence and reputation has grown.

But for Srilakshmi, winning is not the be all and end all. “These oxen are like our children. We are like a family. They recognise us, respond to our voice and understand our touch. There is a bond that goes beyond words,” she says emotionally.