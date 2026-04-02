Andhra Woman Turns Oxen Racing Into Pride, Challenges Gender Norms
Spending Rs 11,000 daily and competing in 20 races, Srilakshmi’s journey reflects passion over profit, deep animal bonding and a bold challenge to gender stereotypes.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh) : For Athota Srilakshmi, a farmer from Vetapalem village in Andhra Pradesh, mornings begin much before sunrise. But unlike others, her day is not just about routine farm work. It is more about a team of powerful racing oxen she treats like family, cares for and trains.
In a space largely dominated by men, Srilakshmi has carved her own identity as an oxen trainer, taking on physically demanding work with remarkable ease and determination. But if you thought her journey into this unusual world began purposefully, your are wrong. It was by sheer chance.
Eight years ago, two male calves were born in her household. Coming from a family of farmers, she and her husband Ramakrishna were already engaged in agriculture and dairy work. “We raised the calves with utmost care and later took them to a competition in Tenali without even thinking that they would win. But fortunately they won in the ‘two-toothed’ category. That victory changed everything,” she recalls.
From one win began a journey of a lifetime commitment.
From a single pair of oxen, the couple now has seven pairs, each trained, nurtured, and prepared for competitions across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. With every race, their confidence and reputation has grown.
But for Srilakshmi, winning is not the be all and end all. “These oxen are like our children. We are like a family. They recognise us, respond to our voice and understand our touch. There is a bond that goes beyond words,” she says emotionally.
Her day reflects that bond. From cleaning sheds to feeding and bathing the animals, she does every work as duty. Their diet is carefully managed, horse gram, barley gruel and on race days, even almonds to boost strength.
Behind this passion, however, lies a demanding reality which the couple finds difficult to beat on many occasions. Maintaining seven pairs of racing oxen is expensive. “We spend around Rs 11,000 every day pointing at fodder, care and training. Prize money from competitions rarely matches the cost," she says.
Yet, giving up has never been an option. “We are not doing this for money. It gives us happiness. Even during difficult times, we cannot think of selling them. We try to manage when we run short of resources,” she says firmly.
Over the years, Srilakshmi's oxen pairs have participated in more than 20 competitions, gradually making her name popular in a field where women were rarely a part.
Now, she looks beyond racing. She expresses her wish to start an organisation that can provide quality fodder and support for livestock owners. “This is my way of giving back. These animals cannot speak, but they deserve care and respect. Given a chance, I would do all I can do for these animals,” she says.
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