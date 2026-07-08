ETV Bharat / offbeat

Andhra Woman Turns Her Passion For Cooking Into Successful Venture Selling Millet-Based Products

YSR Kadapa: What began as an effort to support her family's income has today evolved into a successful home-based business venture for Velidandla Swapna. A resident of Pulivendula in YSR Kadapa district, she turned her passion for cooking into an enterprise. She currently earns a steady monthly income while promoting the health benefits of traditional millet-based foods.

Swapna’s education came to a halt when she was married at the age of 16 and family responsibilities took priority. Soon after her marriage to Harinatha Reddy, she spent time raising children and managing the household. As a middle-class family, her husband's income was barely sufficient to meet the daily expenses. This prompted her to look for ways to contribute financially towards the family.

She began working at a local glass factory where the job was physically demanding and offered modest wages. Realizing that this job would not provide the financial stability her family needed, she decided to start a business of her own.

Since cooking was her greatest strength, she began preparing Sadda Rotte, a traditional pearl millet flatbread made with ingredients such as groundnuts, sesame seeds and chilli powder. She started from her home three years ago and sold nutritious flatbreads to customers in and around Pulivendula.

She added more millet and multi grain products to the list. Her products became popular in a short while because of their authentic taste and quality. Presently, Swapna prepares and sells 100 to 150 millet flatbreads every day. What started as a small home business has now expanded beyond local markets with her products reaching customers across the country and even overseas.