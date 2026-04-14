Andhra Teen’s 100 Km Anger Ride Traced Through CCTV Sparks Parenting Concerns
A teenager’s impulsive escape exposed risks of unchecked anger, while CCTV tracking ensured his rescue, raising pressing questions about emotional support and communication within families.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Proddatur (Andhra Pradesh) : A fleeting moment of anger, a bicycle ride into the unknown and dangerous territory and a journey that stretched across districts and state borders were the result of a teenage outburst that soon spiralled into a high-stakes search, pieced together through CCTV trails.
In a startling incident, involving a ninth-class boy from Proddatur, who cycled nearly 100 kilometres overnight and eventually crossed into Karnataka before being traced and brought back safely by police in Raichur, has raised urgent questions about parenting in changing times.
The trigger was ordinary - a reprimand from his father following a quarrel with his sibling. The anger led to such a surge of emotion that he could not process or pause. Whimsically he picked up his bicycle late at night and rode away.
What followed was a relentless journey through the night. He pedalled across villages like Rajupalem and Chagalamarri, cutting through darkness and silence and by dawn, he reached Nandyal, nearly 100 kilometres away from home. But his journey took another ugly turn when the boy reportedly tried to sell his bicycle. This raised suspicion in the mind of a shop owner and when he tried to question the boy, he abandoned the cycle near the railway station and boarded a train.
A police team that eventually rescued him said, he went to Raichur in neighbouring Karnataka by train.
Back in Proddatur, his father approached the police and filed a missing complaint.
With no mobile phone or digital means to rely on, investigators turned to CCTV surveillance in the entire stretch. Led by CI Kondareddy, the team began scanning footage across routes. They achieved a breakthrough when cameras captured the boy cycling with a school bag and that was the vital clue that became the thread the investigators pulled to reconstruct his path.
The footage led them to understand that he was going in the direction of Nandyal. Police teams fanned out, checked lodges, small hotels and areas around the railway station. Fortunately they found the abandoned bicycle which confirmed that they are on the right track. From local inputs police got to know that he had boarded a train to Raichur. Acting swiftly, police rushed across the state border and successfully located him.
On Monday, the teenager was safely reunited with his family.
However, the incident has raised concerns about how quickly adolescent anger can escalate into risky behaviour.
Police officials have cautioned that such impulsive decisions can place children in vulnerable situations, exposed to unknown environments, strangers, and potential harm. They emphasised the need for parents to move beyond discipline alone and foster open, empathetic communication with their children.
Also Read: