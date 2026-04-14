ETV Bharat / offbeat

Andhra Teen’s 100 Km Anger Ride Traced Through CCTV Sparks Parenting Concerns

Proddatur (Andhra Pradesh) : A fleeting moment of anger, a bicycle ride into the unknown and dangerous territory and a journey that stretched across districts and state borders were the result of a teenage outburst that soon spiralled into a high-stakes search, pieced together through CCTV trails.

In a startling incident, involving a ninth-class boy from Proddatur, who cycled nearly 100 kilometres overnight and eventually crossed into Karnataka before being traced and brought back safely by police in Raichur, has raised urgent questions about parenting in changing times.

The trigger was ordinary - a reprimand from his father following a quarrel with his sibling. The anger led to such a surge of emotion that he could not process or pause. Whimsically he picked up his bicycle late at night and rode away.

What followed was a relentless journey through the night. He pedalled across villages like Rajupalem and Chagalamarri, cutting through darkness and silence and by dawn, he reached Nandyal, nearly 100 kilometres away from home. But his journey took another ugly turn when the boy reportedly tried to sell his bicycle. This raised suspicion in the mind of a shop owner and when he tried to question the boy, he abandoned the cycle near the railway station and boarded a train.

A police team that eventually rescued him said, he went to Raichur in neighbouring Karnataka by train.

Back in Proddatur, his father approached the police and filed a missing complaint.