ETV Bharat / offbeat

Andhra Pradesh: Soon, You Can Experience Amazon Rainforest In Amaravati

Amaravati: A dense forest, a gentle drizzle, the sound of waterfalls, the chirping of birds, and a walk along forest trails. All this is a perfect recipe for a holiday that is being provided in the shape of an artificial rainforest set up in Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

A 'Mini Amazon', spread across five acres, is being established within the 300-acre Sakhamuru Park that will offer visitors an experience of wandering through a dense forest. The Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) has invited tenders for this project, which is estimated to cost Rs 17.58 crore.

Sources disclosed that the forest will comprise more than 20,000 trees and plants of around 400 different species. Priority is being given to endangered plant species and native varieties that thrive in this region.

The forest is to be cultivated in seven layers, ranging from towering trees to low-lying shrubs, in accordance with the Miyawaki method. The purpose is to develop it as a hub for biodiversity conservation that will serve as a suitable habitat for small wildlife like birds, insects and rabbits.

In addition to the dense forest, small ponds and streams will be created, along with an artificial hill that will have cascading waterfalls. Sources disclosed that walking along the pathways and crossing the small bridges over the streams will offer visitors an experience of wandering through a real forest.