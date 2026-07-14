Andhra Pradesh: Soon, You Can Experience Amazon Rainforest In Amaravati
The facility will be spread over five acres within the 300-acre Sakhamuru Park and will offer visitors an experience of wandering through a dense forest.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Amaravati: A dense forest, a gentle drizzle, the sound of waterfalls, the chirping of birds, and a walk along forest trails. All this is a perfect recipe for a holiday that is being provided in the shape of an artificial rainforest set up in Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh.
A 'Mini Amazon', spread across five acres, is being established within the 300-acre Sakhamuru Park that will offer visitors an experience of wandering through a dense forest. The Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) has invited tenders for this project, which is estimated to cost Rs 17.58 crore.
Sources disclosed that the forest will comprise more than 20,000 trees and plants of around 400 different species. Priority is being given to endangered plant species and native varieties that thrive in this region.
The forest is to be cultivated in seven layers, ranging from towering trees to low-lying shrubs, in accordance with the Miyawaki method. The purpose is to develop it as a hub for biodiversity conservation that will serve as a suitable habitat for small wildlife like birds, insects and rabbits.
In addition to the dense forest, small ponds and streams will be created, along with an artificial hill that will have cascading waterfalls. Sources disclosed that walking along the pathways and crossing the small bridges over the streams will offer visitors an experience of wandering through a real forest.
Arrangements are also being made to allow the visitors to learn details about the various plant species while walking through the forest. Thus, it will also serve as a knowledge centre for students and researchers. A small training centre focused on forest conservation and plant cultivation will also be located within the same premises.
To provide a real-life experience of being in a dense forest, rain guns are being installed to create the sensation of continuous rainfall. In addition to this, features such as a mist garden and a ‘rain walkway’ are being set up within the rainforest area.
Sources disclosed, “The rain guns will be used to create a misty atmosphere with a continuous drizzle. The temperature inside the forest will be around 4°C lower compared to the environment outside. A café will be set up in the forest for visitors to relax and recreate.”
The Amaravati Central Park in Sakhamuru village is a flagship eco-tourism and urban green space project that is being developed by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) and Amaravati Development Corporation Limited (ADCL) in the upcoming new capital of Andhra Pradesh. It is envisioned as premier sustainable 'lungs' spread across a massive layout.
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