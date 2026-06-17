ETV Bharat / offbeat

Symbol Of Love & Innovation: Andhra Farmer Builds Home-Made Escalator For Wife With Knee Pain

East Godvari: Love and innovation came together in a remarkable way in Artamuru village of Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district, where a farmer with no formal engineering education designed and built a home-made escalator to help his wife climb the stairs with ease.

Satti Siva Narayana Reddy, who studied only up to class 5, was pained to see his wife facing immense difficulty in using the staircase due to severe knee pain. However, instead of opting for an expensive commercial solution, he decided to build one himself using his long-standing interest in electrical equipment and mechanical devices.

Despite having no engineering background, Siva Narayana Reddy completed the project in just 20 days at a cost of around Rs 70,000. Reddy's innovation has drawn appreciation from local residents, who have praised his creativity and concern for his wife's well-being.

"I have been interested in electrical appliances since childhood. When I saw my wife struggling to climb the stairs because of knee pain, I wanted to find a practical solution. So, I designed this machine myself," said Satti Siva Narayana Reddy.