Symbol Of Love & Innovation: Andhra Farmer Builds Home-Made Escalator For Wife With Knee Pain
Siva Narayana Reddy had studied only till class 5 but used his knowledge in electrical equipment and mechanical devices to build the escalator.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
East Godvari: Love and innovation came together in a remarkable way in Artamuru village of Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district, where a farmer with no formal engineering education designed and built a home-made escalator to help his wife climb the stairs with ease.
Satti Siva Narayana Reddy, who studied only up to class 5, was pained to see his wife facing immense difficulty in using the staircase due to severe knee pain. However, instead of opting for an expensive commercial solution, he decided to build one himself using his long-standing interest in electrical equipment and mechanical devices.
Despite having no engineering background, Siva Narayana Reddy completed the project in just 20 days at a cost of around Rs 70,000. Reddy's innovation has drawn appreciation from local residents, who have praised his creativity and concern for his wife's well-being.
"I have been interested in electrical appliances since childhood. When I saw my wife struggling to climb the stairs because of knee pain, I wanted to find a practical solution. So, I designed this machine myself," said Satti Siva Narayana Reddy.
For building the escalator, he used a 1.5 HP electric motor, specially fabricated metal sheets for the steps, bearings, electrical wiring, two stoppers, and three auto-stoppers to ensure smooth and safe operation. He said that the machine consumes very little electricity while providing reliable performance.
"The machine operates on low power and is capable of carrying a load of up to 300 kg. I focused on making it safe, affordable, and easy to use," he explained.
People of Artamuru village said Reddy's innovation demonstrates how determination and practical knowledge can solve everyday problems without expensive technology. Many believe the low-cost design could inspire similar solutions for elderly people and those with mobility issues living in multi-storey homes.
The unique escalator has proved that innovation is not limited to trained engineers but can emerge from compassion and necessity.
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