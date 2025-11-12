ETV Bharat / offbeat

Andhra Pradesh Family Turns Its Roof Into Parrot Paradise

Kakinada: For the past few months, Vadrevu Balakrishna and his family spend their mornings amidst hundreds of parrots, who flock together to their roof everyday. With the family feeding the birds regularly, the roof of Balakrishna's house has become a haven for parrots.

In Indian culture, the parrot symbolises love, passion and wisdom, and holds a special place due to its ability to mimic speech. However, nowadays there has been a decline in parrot sightings as majority of the species are experiencing a decrease in population.

Yet, in one corner of Andhra Pradesh, hundreds of parrots gather joyfully on the roof of Balakrishna's house in a small village of Chinnaboddu Venkatayapalem in Tallarevu mandal, Kakinada district, creating a spectacular natural phenomenon.