Andhra Pradesh Family Turns Its Roof Into Parrot Paradise
Initially one or two parrots visited the roof and with the family feeding the birds regularly, more started to gather here.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 6:21 PM IST
Kakinada: For the past few months, Vadrevu Balakrishna and his family spend their mornings amidst hundreds of parrots, who flock together to their roof everyday. With the family feeding the birds regularly, the roof of Balakrishna's house has become a haven for parrots.
In Indian culture, the parrot symbolises love, passion and wisdom, and holds a special place due to its ability to mimic speech. However, nowadays there has been a decline in parrot sightings as majority of the species are experiencing a decrease in population.
Yet, in one corner of Andhra Pradesh, hundreds of parrots gather joyfully on the roof of Balakrishna's house in a small village of Chinnaboddu Venkatayapalem in Tallarevu mandal, Kakinada district, creating a spectacular natural phenomenon.
Every morning, instead of watering plants or chatting with their neighbours, Balakrishna’s family climbs to their rooftop and looks toward the nearby trees, calling out to their feathered friends.
This unique bond began earlier this year. “In January, one parrot came and sat on our roof. We fed it, and slowly, more parrots started coming. Now, around 200 to 300 parrots arrive here every day,” Balakrishna said. The family continues to feed them regularly, and the birds have made this place their favourite stop for food.
Locals recall that in earlier times, sparrows, parrots, and many other birds would freely visit every home but now, such scenes are extremely rare. Watching hundreds of parrots chirping in harmony on the roof and some fluttering around the house brings back old memories and fill our hearts with joy, villagers said.
