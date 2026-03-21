ETV Bharat / offbeat

Andhra Boy Lokesh Mantra Leaps To Paralympic Stage With One Leg And Infinite Dreams

Despite their crushing poverty, Lokesh's parents never let his dreams gather dust. In a heartbreaking display of parental sacrifice, they often went hungry themselves just to ensure Lokesh had the books he needed for school and the gear he needed to compete.

Growing up in a home where every meal was a struggle, life offered him very few shortcuts. His father worked tirelessly as a masonry helper, while his mother earned a meagre living as a daily wage labour.

Born with a 70% physical disability and missing a leg from birth, Lokesh Mantra stands as a beacon of hope, proving that a disability is only a barrier if you allow it to be. A childhood forged in grit, Lokesh’s story began in the small village of Rentikota, nestled in the Palasa block of Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

Bhubaneswar: Every time Lokesh Mantra returns home, he has a new medal with him. And each time, his parents have tears rolling down their cheeks; but not from hardship anymore, rather from pride and joy of seeing him fight his way to the top.

Lokesh's parents made immense sacrifices so he could have school books and sports equipment and gear. (ETV Bharat)

Every champion has a turning point. For Lokesh, it came from his cousin, Anil. At one moment when Lokesh doubted his abilities, Anil told him, "Don’t you dare give up. People like you have brought glory to this country before, and you can too." Those words changed everything.

While resources were non-existent at the start, Lokesh found mentors who saw his potential. A local benefactor named Rama Rao stepped in during his darkest days, providing the initial support he desperately needed. Eventually, Lokesh caught the eye of the legendary Dronacharya Award-winning coach, Ramesh, who took the young athlete under his wing to provide professional training.

Para athlete Lokesh Mantra (ETV Bharat)

Lokesh is currently representing Andhra Pradesh and competing in the T42 High Jump category at the Para Athletics Championship held at Kalinga Stadium in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

His training has now moved to the prestigious Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad, where he sharpens his skills for the big leagues. "My parents gave everything they had so I could play and study," Lokesh says, his voice a mix of gratitude and determination. "Now that I'm receiving government support, the path is becoming a bit smoother, but I will never forget where I started."

The trophy cabinet of Lokesh’s ascent hasn't just been inspiring – it’s been dominant. His track record speaks for itself as he has five international-level medals and three National Junior-Level medals. He also won back-to-back silver medals in 2023 (Madhya Pradesh), 2024 (Bengaluru), and 2025 (Gujarat).

Lokesh Mantra is a reminder that while you might have only one leg to stand on, you can still reach for the stars. For him, the journey from a small village to international events is probably just the beginning. He says he has his eyes set firmly on the Commonwealth Games, the Asian Games, and the ultimate dream - the Olympics in two years.