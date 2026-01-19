ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ancient Rahu Temple In Pauri Garhwal Set For Major Development To Boost Tourism

Pauri Garhwal: Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal is home to numerous prestigious temples and Shiva shrines. The Rahu Temple, located in the Thalisain block of the district, is growing in popularity and reverence day by day. Devotees from far-off places are coming here for darshan and worship.

Several temples in India and abroad are dedicated specifically to Rahu - the "planet" in Vedic astrology known for its influence on worldly success and obstacles.

The legacy of Adi Shankaracharya: uncovering the Himalayan origins of the ancient Rahu-Shiva temple. (ETV Bharat)

The groundbreaking ceremony for the development of the ancient and revered Rahu Temple, a project costing Rs 1.90 crore, was recently inaugurated by the local MLA and Cabinet Minister, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat.

Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that a well-planned tourism circuit is being developed in the region to give the Srinagar assembly constituency ( Uttarakhand) a new identity from a pilgrimage and tourism perspective.

"The construction work on the Dharamshala road is progressing, which will provide better facilities to devotees and tourists. Once completed in two years, it will provide employment opportunities to the local people and also promote tourism," Dr Rawat added.