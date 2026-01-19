Ancient Rahu Temple In Pauri Garhwal Set For Major Development To Boost Tourism
The legacy of Adi Shankaracharya: uncovering the Himalayan origins of the ancient Rahu-Shiva temple.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Pauri Garhwal: Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal is home to numerous prestigious temples and Shiva shrines. The Rahu Temple, located in the Thalisain block of the district, is growing in popularity and reverence day by day. Devotees from far-off places are coming here for darshan and worship.
Several temples in India and abroad are dedicated specifically to Rahu - the "planet" in Vedic astrology known for its influence on worldly success and obstacles.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the development of the ancient and revered Rahu Temple, a project costing Rs 1.90 crore, was recently inaugurated by the local MLA and Cabinet Minister, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat.
Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that a well-planned tourism circuit is being developed in the region to give the Srinagar assembly constituency ( Uttarakhand) a new identity from a pilgrimage and tourism perspective.
"The construction work on the Dharamshala road is progressing, which will provide better facilities to devotees and tourists. Once completed in two years, it will provide employment opportunities to the local people and also promote tourism," Dr Rawat added.
The number of devotees at the Rahu Temple is continuously increasing. Now, devotees from various states of the country are coming here to seek relief from Rahu Dosha (planetary affliction).
Officials said that plans are underway to develop guesthouses, adequate parking, and other basic facilities for the convenience of devotees.
One speciality of this temple is that Lord Shiva is also present here, along with Rahu. According to a myth, offering water to the Shivling installed in the temple pleases Rahu, and the affliction is rectified fast.
An eternal flame burns in the temple throughout the year, which is considered a symbol of its spiritual power.
According to religious legends, when Adi Shankaracharya travelled to the Himalayas, he sensed the influence of Rahu in this region. Following this, he had a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and Rahu built here. The stones used in the construction of the temple still bear carvings of Rahu's severed head and Lord Vishnu's Sudarshan Chakra.
Several ancient and rare idols of various deities are installed inside and outside the temple complex, further enhancing its historical and religious significance.
According to the priests at the temple, prayers offered here with a sincere heart are never unanswered. According to them, devotees who come here not only perform rituals and prayers but also feel a deep connection to the peace, natural beauty and spiritual energy of the region.
There is also a Rahu temple in Tamil Nadu, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. This temple is located in Thirunageswaram, near Kumbakonam. This Rahu temple is also known as the Naganathar Temple. In this Rahu temple, which is associated with the Navagrahas (nine celestial bodies), Rahu is worshipped in the form of a Shiva Lingam.
