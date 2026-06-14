ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ancient Craft Of Hand Block Printing Continues To Thrive In Sanganer

Jaipur: The suburban settlement of Sanganer in Jaipur district continues to be the hub of hand block printing Sanganeri fabric. Otherwise known for its ancient temples, Sanganer has preserved this 16th-century art in its streets, homes and factories where intricately carved wooden molds continue to produce fabric that has a global reputation.

It is said that Sanganer predates the establishment of Jaipur and it was the Kachhwaha rulers of Amer that settled artisans here. The favourable climate, clean water sources and local resources took the art of block printing to new heights. With the rise of the East India Company's influence in the 18th and 19th centuries, demand for Sanganeri prints reached European markets.

Even in this modern machine era, the traditional method of hand block printing continues to thrive in Sanganer. The Chhipa community here has been practicing this for generations and continues to cherish their heritage. Printing with precision and clarity on fabric is not easy but the artisans have honed this art for generations.

The artisans claim that the greatest attribute of Sanganeri print is its strength and durability. They say that the fabric may wear and tear over time, but the hand-printed print never fades.

One of the artisans, Shahrukh explained, “Printing is primarily done on cotton and muslin fabrics. Although it is also done on polyester, terrycot and other fabrics, cotton and muslin remain the most in demand.”

He said that around 80 % of Sanganer's population is involved in this craft and almost 90% of the work is still done using the traditional hand block method. While around 70% of the population is engaged in printing, 20% are into sewing and laundry.

Shahrukh said that Sanganeri prints are in demand across India as well as abroad including Australia and England. There's steady demand from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other metropolitan cities. “Many merchants import plain fabric from abroad and have it printed in Sanganer. Hand block printing artisans produce goods for several major companies, while many others market their own brands and products,” he explained.