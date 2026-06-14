Ancient Craft Of Hand Block Printing Continues To Thrive In Sanganer
Mainly practiced by Chhipa community, this craft represents the vibrant cultural heritage of Rajasthan
Published : June 14, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Jaipur: The suburban settlement of Sanganer in Jaipur district continues to be the hub of hand block printing Sanganeri fabric. Otherwise known for its ancient temples, Sanganer has preserved this 16th-century art in its streets, homes and factories where intricately carved wooden molds continue to produce fabric that has a global reputation.
It is said that Sanganer predates the establishment of Jaipur and it was the Kachhwaha rulers of Amer that settled artisans here. The favourable climate, clean water sources and local resources took the art of block printing to new heights. With the rise of the East India Company's influence in the 18th and 19th centuries, demand for Sanganeri prints reached European markets.
Even in this modern machine era, the traditional method of hand block printing continues to thrive in Sanganer. The Chhipa community here has been practicing this for generations and continues to cherish their heritage. Printing with precision and clarity on fabric is not easy but the artisans have honed this art for generations.
The artisans claim that the greatest attribute of Sanganeri print is its strength and durability. They say that the fabric may wear and tear over time, but the hand-printed print never fades.
One of the artisans, Shahrukh explained, “Printing is primarily done on cotton and muslin fabrics. Although it is also done on polyester, terrycot and other fabrics, cotton and muslin remain the most in demand.”
He said that around 80 % of Sanganer's population is involved in this craft and almost 90% of the work is still done using the traditional hand block method. While around 70% of the population is engaged in printing, 20% are into sewing and laundry.
Shahrukh said that Sanganeri prints are in demand across India as well as abroad including Australia and England. There's steady demand from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other metropolitan cities. “Many merchants import plain fabric from abroad and have it printed in Sanganer. Hand block printing artisans produce goods for several major companies, while many others market their own brands and products,” he explained.
One of the printers, Rahul claimed, “ There is hardly a neighborhood in the old Sanganer town where people associated with this industry do not live. From the outside, they appear to be ordinary houses, but upon entering, one can see printing going on in some places while cutting and stitching is on in others.
He explained that the molds used in block printing are made from rosewood and feature intricate carvings. They include motifs of flowers, leaves, creepers, animals, birds, traditional figures and modern designs. The designs are selected on the demands of the merchants and fashion designers.
Both Shahrukh and Rahul related that the specialty of hand block printing is that despite being done by hand, there are no stains on the fabric. The artisans are so skilled that they don't misalign the mold even slightly while printing with precision and skill. However, it takes years of hard work to develop such skilled artisans, they said.
Rahul added that natural and herbal dyes are used in the craft. A single colour is derived by mixing several others or by boiling. He said the printing only takes 15 to 20 minutes to dry after which the colour sets in.
“Another characteristic of this craft is that the colour that appears on the fabric at the time of printing is not the final one. The true colour is revealed after washing and processing. This is why the preparation and balance of colours is the most important part,” he said.
Sanganeri print is Rajasthan's cultural identity and an important part of the modern fashion industry. It spans from traditional clothing to modern garments, home decor items and the export market. Many public representatives, including Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, have been seen using Sanganeri print gamchhas and other items. This ancient art continues to be the livelihood of thousands of families. Using wooden molds, dyes, and skilled hands, this is a vibrant cultural heritage of Rajasthan.
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