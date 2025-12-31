ETV Bharat / offbeat

Anantnag's Cheeni Chowk: How Tea Bowls And Silk Route Trade Shaped A Kashmiri Landmark

Some local narratives offer an alternative explanation, linking the name to "cheeni"(sugar), as the area was once a wholesale market for sugar and sweets. But historians largely agree that Anantnag's strategic location along ancient trade routes lends greater credence to the Chinese trade theory.

In Kashmiri, the word 'Cheeni' literally refers to Chinese. Local traditions suggest that this part of Anantnag once served as a hub for the storage, repair and sale of goods which were brought by foreign traders, particularly Chinese porcelain bowls, sugar containers and tea utensils. These items were prized in Kashmir, particularly for serving Noon Chai , the region's iconic salted tea.

Today, Cheeni Chowk is one of Anantnag's busiest intersections, which is surrounded by banks, shops and places of worship. But long before traffic signals and storefronts, this area marked the nodal point of Kashmir's historic trading network, linked indirectly to the Silk Route and traders from Central Asia and Yarkand (an oasis city and county in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region).

Anantnag: For thousands of people passing through the heart of south Kashmir’s commercial capital, an important intersection carrying an unusual name 'Cheeni Chowk' continues to evoke an old-world charm. Also called China Chowk or the Chinese Square, it is neither a modern invention nor a colonial leftover, rather it traces its origin to centuries-old trade routes, when ceramic tea bowls and an urban culture defined commerce that defied boundaries.

Historian and author Rao Farman Ali says that in 1662, during Mughal rule, Governor Islam Khan was the one who gave Anantnag a structured urban form. At the time, Malik Nag, Reshi Bazaar, Sarnal and Cheeni Chowk emerged as the town's major markets. Since there was no road network, trade depended mostly on water route - the Jhelum River, which functioned as the region's primary transport artery.

“Boats brought essential goods into Anantnag, including Chinese bowls and utensils that were popular for drinking Noon Chai,” Rao Farman Ali explains.

Cheeni Chowk soon became a specialised marketplace. Shops, mostly run by Kashmiri Pandits, sold wares like imported crockery, while Muslim craftsmen handled repairs. The area thus evolved not just as a commercial centre but also as a symbol of harmony, where livelihoods were intertwined across and beyond religious lines.

That cultural fabric woven years ago is still visible in the geography of the square. Within a short radius stand the shrine of Baba Haider Rishi, the 600-year-old Baba Dawood Khaki Mosque, the age-old Devi Bal Temple, a Shiva temple, and a Gurdwara, a rare space that aptly reflects Kashmir’s composite heritage.

Local trader Muhammad Ashraf, whose family has lived near Cheeni Chowk for generations, reminisces about stories passed down by elders. "We were told that Chinese traders came here nearly a thousand years ago, introduced crockery, especially bowls for salted tea and that is how the chowk got its name as the Chinese Bazaar, and later, Cheeni Chowk,” he explains.

Over time, the porcelain bowls that gave the place its name vanished from the square. Today, most shops sell medicines, groceries, copperware, clothes and everyday essentials. Yet the name continues, for some as an enigma and for others, as a memory.

But for the uninitiated, Cheeni Chowk is a place, far more than just a traffic intersection. It is a reminder of Anantnag’s past when Jhelum was the lifeline of commerce, tea cups told stories of elegance and a marketplace that was a melting point of cultures across continents.