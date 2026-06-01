An Odia Environmental Crusader’s Unique Awareness Drive Is Winning Hearts In Gujarat
Carrying a water jar, plants and a message of sustainability, Odisha-born Shashikant Panda is inspiring communities to rethink climate responsibility, reports Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: It might look weird to passersby but Shashikant Panda walks on the streets and main thoroughfares of Vadodara with a water jar balanced on his back through the shoulder, a plant in his hand and a message of environmental responsibility in his heart. The 30-year-old from Odisha’s Bhadrak district who is currently posted in Gujarat is drawing attention through his unusual awareness campaign for saving the environment.
An employee of a pharmaceutical company, Shashikant spreads this message only outside work hours. And this he does by donning the role of an environmental advocate, travelling to different places to speak about air pollution, unchecked tree felling, climate change and the urgent need to protect nature.
Through his cycling campaigns and symbolic public outreach, he encourages people, particularly young ones, to adopt sustainable lifestyles.
Shashikant began his environmental awareness work in 2016 while he was in Odisha. But after shifting to Gujarat in 2018, his passion and commitment did not get diluted. Despite time constraints, he continued the initiative whenever possible.
For him, the campaign took roots due to the growing concerns over rising temperatures, worsening air pollution and increasing traffic congestion across Indian cities. He believes that reducing dependence on private vehicles and increasing the use of public transport can significantly help control pollution levels.
“We all know the situation is dire now. Look at the heat and extreme climate. Today, we are forced to buy water from the market. The future should not become so severe that we are compelled to buy oxygen too,” he warns.
At the heart of his campaign lies a simple philosophy: protecting nature is everyone's responsibility, not the government or any organisation or individual.
For Shashikant, environmental awareness is not limited to tree plantation alone. It is also about changing everyday behaviour like using public transport, reducing pollution, valuing green cover and understanding the consequences of unchecked urbanisation.
He points out that while cities continue to expand, extreme heat conditions are making life increasingly difficult for those outside. Rising temperatures in cities like Delhi, Bhubaneswar and surrounding regions reinforce the need for immediate environmental action.
“Tree plantation is essential if we want to reduce rising temperatures. And it has to be a persistent and continuous effort,” he says.
One of the most striking aspects of Shashikant’s campaign is his distinctive method of awareness-building. He carries a heavy water jar, plants within it and from there a pipe connected to his mask signifying pure oxygen intake while cycling or running.
When asked about the inspiration behind this approach, his answer is simple. “I am my own role model,” he says.
The symbolism reflects his concern over excessive vehicle use, indiscriminate tree cutting and steadily rising temperatures. Through physically demanding public demonstrations, he wants everyone to make the effort to understand environmental issues and take steps accordingly.
Shashikant says his campaign has largely received positive response. People often encourage him to continue, though carrying a water-filled jar and plants during awareness activities can be physically exhausting. "I get appreciation for the work. That encouragement keeps me motivated," acknowledges he.
After nearly eight years of sustained work, he believes change is slowly happening. “People who understand the value of trees are now spreading the message to others,” he says.
He has also happy seeing the increased participation from young people. As urbanisation intensifies and dependence on air conditioning grows, more youths are recognising the importance of environmental sustainability and joining his efforts voluntarily.
For Shashikant Panda, the mission is simple but urgent. "Save nature today so that future generations do not pay the price tomorrow," he says and signs off as a group of youngsters gather around him to listen to his message.
Also Read: