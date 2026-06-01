ETV Bharat / offbeat

An Odia Environmental Crusader’s Unique Awareness Drive Is Winning Hearts In Gujarat

Bhubaneswar: It might look weird to passersby but Shashikant Panda walks on the streets and main thoroughfares of Vadodara with a water jar balanced on his back through the shoulder, a plant in his hand and a message of environmental responsibility in his heart. The 30-year-old from Odisha’s Bhadrak district who is currently posted in Gujarat is drawing attention through his unusual awareness campaign for saving the environment.

An employee of a pharmaceutical company, Shashikant spreads this message only outside work hours. And this he does by donning the role of an environmental advocate, travelling to different places to speak about air pollution, unchecked tree felling, climate change and the urgent need to protect nature.

An Odia Environmental Crusader’s Unique Awareness Drive Is Winning Hearts In Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

Through his cycling campaigns and symbolic public outreach, he encourages people, particularly young ones, to adopt sustainable lifestyles.

Shashikant began his environmental awareness work in 2016 while he was in Odisha. But after shifting to Gujarat in 2018, his passion and commitment did not get diluted. Despite time constraints, he continued the initiative whenever possible.

An Odia Environmental Crusader’s Unique Awareness Drive Is Winning Hearts In Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

For him, the campaign took roots due to the growing concerns over rising temperatures, worsening air pollution and increasing traffic congestion across Indian cities. He believes that reducing dependence on private vehicles and increasing the use of public transport can significantly help control pollution levels.

“We all know the situation is dire now. Look at the heat and extreme climate. Today, we are forced to buy water from the market. The future should not become so severe that we are compelled to buy oxygen too,” he warns.