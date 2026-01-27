ETV Bharat / offbeat

An Ode To Women Empowerment: Haryana Village To Replace Patriarchal Nameplates With Daughters' Degress

The decision of the Panchayat regarding the name plates is set to move ahead. It is claimed that Ghani Kheda is the first village in the country where nameplates outside the houses bear the names of the educated womenfolk.

Interestingly, while the state of Haryana has been struggling to improve its sex ratio over the last several years, Ghani Kheda stands out as a shining example with a positive sex ratio where girls outnumber their male counterparts. It is also worth mentioning that the daughters in this village are more educated than sons.

This is a departure from the practice of putting up nameplates bearing the names of the heads of the families. The decision of the Panchayat has instilled pride among the educated women in the village.

Ambala: A village in Ambala district of Haryana is penning a new ode to women empowerment. The Panchayat of Ghani Kheda village has decided to install nameplates bearing the names of the educated daughters and daughters-in-law along with their qualifications outside the main entrance of houses in the village.

Village Sarpanch, Parveen said, "We had called a women Gram Sabha meeting of five members where it was decided to carry out a survey to find out how many daughters-in-law and daughters are educated in the village. The minimum criteria was that of graduation. A total of 30 daughters-in-law and daughters were found to have studied at least till graduation.” He said the aim was to promote education among women and showcase those who were well educated. That is why it was decided to mention their names and qualifications on the nameplates.

Giving a message to the others, the Sarpanch said, "They can also take such steps to give importance to the education of daughters and daughters-in-law. This will not only give respect to the women but also to their families. Parents should not stop their daughters from moving forward and should guide them in the right direction.”

He further stated that the women are very happy with this step and young girls who are studying have also got inspiration. “The Panchs have expressed full support in this decision of ours. The government has been supporting us and if we get support in this matter also, it will be a welcome step.”

Meanwhile, the women are appreciative of the Panchayat move. They disclosed, “This is happening for the first time that a plate with our name is installed outside the house. I had never heard or seen such a thing before. This decision of the Panchayat is very commendable. Education gives us confidence to solve the problems of life. Education is paramount. To build a good society, it is very important to be educated. Today, girls are ahead in every field. Therefore, all parents should help their daughters to move forward and not put any restrictions on their studies."