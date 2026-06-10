An Hour And 1 Minute Less Than Cut-Off Time: Odisha’s Rahul Behera Conquers 50-Km Sahyadri Mountain Ultra
He finished the 50-km mountain ultra within the cut-off time and without any injury or muscle cramps despite extreme summer conditions, reports Sameer Kumar Acharya
Published : June 10, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
Berhampur: It took him an hour and a minute less - precisely 12 hours and 59 minutes - to successfully trek a challenging 50-km Mountain Ultra race in the rugged Sahyadri mountain range amid intense summer heat, beating the event’s 14-hour cut-off time. Meet 29-year-old Rahul Kumar Behera of Berhampur, an engineer by profession and an athlete by passion, who toiled with determination, discipline and training to achieve the feat.
He took the endurance marathon on June 6 on Sinhagad-Rajgad-Torna (SRT) route which is a 50-kilometer high-altitude trail in the Sahyadris that has an elevation of more than 2,500 meters. Connecting three historically significant forts in Maharashtra, the trek is one among the premium range trails that hosts competitive ultra-marathon events. Of the 153 participants, only 85 qualified for the 14 hour event and Rahul was one among them.
Rahul’s achievement has been the talk of Berhampur town ever since he achieved the milestone. City residents celebrated by congratulating the athlete and his family for making Odisha proud.
A native of Chandramani Peta in Berhampur, Rahul, son of Purnachandra and Pushpalakshmi Behera, completed his education in Berhampur and is currently employed as a mechanical engineer in Pune.
His interest in endurance sports began nearly five years ago when he joined a gym to improve his fitness. But his fitness routine led him to explore mountain running and endurance challenges and he took the challenge upon himself to trek difficult terrains. It took him three years to steady his strength and stamina to progress from 10-km mountain races to successfully completing a 50-km ultra-distance event.
The event was held at the Great Mawla Ghaati in the Bhor region near Pune. The self-supported trail race is recognised as a UTMB World Series Qualifier, which draws athletes and trekkers to test their limits on some of the toughest mountain terrain. The starting point and ending Point remained at Teakwood Forest Resort, Bhor, Pune, where athletes take a U-turn after 25 KM to the same location.
The race required participants to navigate rocky trails and climb a total vertical elevation gain of 3,020 metres under harsh summer conditions.
Rahul’s performance stood out among all others perhaps because he was among a handful of competitors who completed the race without suffering any injury or muscle cramps. In ultra-endurance events, such physical setbacks are common due to extreme fatigue and difficult terrain.
Speaking about his success over a video call from Pune, Rahul said mental resilience, consistent training and self-belief are the three most important things one must keep in mind before participating and training. “Despite working six days a week in a demanding corporate job, I follow a strict fitness regime. I do 1.5 hours of daily gym training and stretching, along with challenging mountain training sessions every Sunday,” he explained.
Natural nutrition, discipline and perseverance also have a role to play in any player’s progress and success, Rahul said adding that he is now looking forward to completing a 100-km mountain ultra by December.
Family members back home expressed immense pride in Rahul’s achievement. “The family has always supported his passion and we are happy that he could accomplish the feat,” said Purnachandra. His mother too explained how Rahul’s interest in sports grew only after he went to Pune. “Sports was never his primary focus during childhood, his interest in endurance athletics grew after moving to Pune,” said Pushpalakshmi.
Having already earned several medals in mountain and endurance events over the past few years, Rahul believes that such accomplishments stand as a testament to your dedication and perseverance.
“Even the toughest mountains can be conquered. I hope my trek inspires others to get into endurance sports and achieve milestones,” said Rahul while signing off.
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