ETV Bharat / offbeat

An Hour And 1 Minute Less Than Cut-Off Time: Odisha’s Rahul Behera Conquers 50-Km Sahyadri Mountain Ultra

Berhampur: It took him an hour and a minute less - precisely 12 hours and 59 minutes - to successfully trek a challenging 50-km Mountain Ultra race in the rugged Sahyadri mountain range amid intense summer heat, beating the event’s 14-hour cut-off time. Meet 29-year-old Rahul Kumar Behera of Berhampur, an engineer by profession and an athlete by passion, who toiled with determination, discipline and training to achieve the feat.

He took the endurance marathon on June 6 on Sinhagad-Rajgad-Torna (SRT) route which is a 50-kilometer high-altitude trail in the Sahyadris that has an elevation of more than 2,500 meters. Connecting three historically significant forts in Maharashtra, the trek is one among the premium range trails that hosts competitive ultra-marathon events. Of the 153 participants, only 85 qualified for the 14 hour event and Rahul was one among them.

Rahul Kumar Behera (ETV Bharat)

Rahul’s achievement has been the talk of Berhampur town ever since he achieved the milestone. City residents celebrated by congratulating the athlete and his family for making Odisha proud.

A native of Chandramani Peta in Berhampur, Rahul, son of Purnachandra and Pushpalakshmi Behera, completed his education in Berhampur and is currently employed as a mechanical engineer in Pune.

His interest in endurance sports began nearly five years ago when he joined a gym to improve his fitness. But his fitness routine led him to explore mountain running and endurance challenges and he took the challenge upon himself to trek difficult terrains. It took him three years to steady his strength and stamina to progress from 10-km mountain races to successfully completing a 50-km ultra-distance event.