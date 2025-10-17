ETV Bharat / offbeat

An Ecosystem In Peril: Raigad's Battle To Save Its Vultures

Experts say that the main reasons behind it are environmental imbalance, excessive use of medicines and habitat destruction. Conservation of vultures has now become the need of the hour. Because if the vulture survives, the health of nature will also be saved.

The sudden absence of vultures disrupts the natural balance, leading to consequences such as an increase in the population of feral dogs.

However, a number of factors have combined to nearly wipe out their population, threatening the health of the entire ecosystem. A catastrophic decline in the vulture population began around the year 2000, primarily due to a veterinary drug called diclofenac. The medicine was commonly used to treat pain and inflammation in livestock. When vultures fed on the carcasses of treated animals, the drug caused fatal kidney failure. This led to a staggering 95 per cent decrease in the vulture population within a few years.

Raigad: The vulture, often called "nature's messenger of cleanliness," is now on the verge of extinction, a development with significant environmental consequences. For years, these scavenger birds kept the environment clean by consuming the remains of dead animals, preventing the spread of disease.

There was a large number of vultures in the Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra as well. Some flocks are still seen occasionally in Mhasala, Sangameshwar and Dapoli areas. But that number has now come to an alarming level. The vultures that were once seen in large numbers are now found only in twos and threes. The vultures are not just a bird, but a symbol of the health of nature.

In the language of experts, vultures are nature's biological cleaners and health care providers. Not only drugs, but deforestation, habitat loss, accidents with windmills and power lines, as well as a decrease in food sources, are also major reasons for the decline in vultures.

Dead animals in villages are immediately buried or burned. Due to this, vultures have fallen out of the natural food chain. Recognising this situation, organisations like Seascape and the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) have started campaigns for vulture conservation. Centres are being set up in Raigad and Satara districts for the safe breeding of vultures. Farmers are being urged to use alternative safe drugs instead of diclofenac.

The Centre also stopped the use of diclofenac for animals in 2006. 'Vulture Conservation Breeding Centres' were established in Haryana, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra. In these centres, vultures are being raised through artificial breeding and released back into the wild. A small number of vultures are still seen in Raigad, Satara, Nashik and Chandrapur districts.

In some villages, citizens have jointly created 'vulture conservation areas'. However, the situation is still very fragile. Environmentalists say that if we do not protect vultures today, tomorrow the entire sanitation system of nature will collapse. Seascape President Premsagar Mestri said the organisation is working to conserve highly endangered wildlife. "We are working to save animals and birds that are disappearing and their nests," said Mestri.

Experts are expressing fear that if steps are not taken now, this useful bird will remain only in books and pictures.