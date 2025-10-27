An Ancient Jagadhatri Puja In Midnapore Where Men Don't Touch The Deity
A tale of tradition and the Ghosh family's 300-year-old iconic Jagadhatri puja
Midnapore: The Jagadhatri Puja of the Ghosh family in the Kathakali area of Midnapore city is a traditional festival that is over 300 years old. The Kathakali area is historically known as the land of Dwarikanath. It is also a puja where men do not have the right to touch the idols.
According to family accounts, the Ghosh ancestors were landlords from Hooghly. One member of the family, Dwarikanath Ghosh, moved to Medinipur for business and started the Jagadhatri Puja there, modelling it after the Durga Puja. This helped the Ghosh family's Jagadhatri Puja gain popularity in the region.
In a century-old custom, the process of creating the Jagadhatri idol does not start until the Durga Puja is complete and the Durga idol is immersed. Following the immersion of the Durga idol in the river, soil is collected to begin the crafting of the new Jagadhatri idol.
In this Puja, the men of the house do not have the right to touch the idol from the beginning to the end. The menfolk can only offer obeisance and worship Jagaddhatri Goddess from a distance. Finally, during immersion, when the idol is taken to the river-bank, only then men get the right to serve the mother.
Another unique feature of this Ghosh family puja worship is that the incense sticks that burn in front of the Goddess in this Jagadhatri Puja are made of 16 types of spices. No incense is bought from outside to worship the mother. The women of the Ghosh family make the aromatic incense together with their own family tradition and expertise.
Tradition of Sacrifice continues
Yet another main feature of this puja is the tradition of animal and other sacrifices made before the Goddess. The story goes that earlier, buffaloes used to be sacrificed. However, over time, it has changed. Now, about 50 lambs, sheep, pumpkins, and gourds are sacrificed during the puja days. This tradition of sacrifice is held on the seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth day, of the worship. People from the surrounding villages, including the family, gather to eat its prasad.
The Jagadhatri puja of the Ghosh family has now entered the sixth generation. The descendants of the Ghosh family are scattered in different states, and their number is more than 150. The Jagaddhatri puja of the Ghosh family is still being celebrated from generation to generation. And a family member, Sushant Ghosh, recently composed a song about the puja at home.
He said, "We are members of a landlord family. At one time, buffaloes were sacrificed in this puja, then over time it changed and now goats and sheep are sacrificed. Our puja rituals are the same. But now, due to the risk, we do not perform the immersion ceremony with the idol on our shoulders. Instead, the Idol is carried to the riverbank for immersion on carts or vehicles."
Another member of the family, Deba Prasad Ghosh, said, "This puja was first started by Dwarikanath Ghosh. The puja has been performed in the Ghosh family for generations. Rather, it has become more popular now because of the large number of members. The main specialty of our puja is that the incense used for worshipping the Goddess is made by the girls of our house. We do not buy it from outside. Also, a large number of goats are sacrificed in this puja, in a completely different ritual from others."
