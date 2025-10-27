ETV Bharat / offbeat

An Ancient Jagadhatri Puja In Midnapore Where Men Don't Touch The Deity

Midnapore: The Jagadhatri Puja of the Ghosh family in the Kathakali area of Midnapore city is a traditional festival that is over 300 years old. The Kathakali area is historically known as the land of Dwarikanath. It is also a puja where men do not have the right to touch the idols.

According to family accounts, the Ghosh ancestors were landlords from Hooghly. One member of the family, Dwarikanath Ghosh, moved to Medinipur for business and started the Jagadhatri Puja there, modelling it after the Durga Puja. This helped the Ghosh family's Jagadhatri Puja gain popularity in the region.

In a century-old custom, the process of creating the Jagadhatri idol does not start until the Durga Puja is complete and the Durga idol is immersed. Following the immersion of the Durga idol in the river, soil is collected to begin the crafting of the new Jagadhatri idol.

In this Puja, the men of the house do not have the right to touch the idol from the beginning to the end. The menfolk can only offer obeisance and worship Jagaddhatri Goddess from a distance. Finally, during immersion, when the idol is taken to the river-bank, only then men get the right to serve the mother.

Another unique feature of this Ghosh family puja worship is that the incense sticks that burn in front of the Goddess in this Jagadhatri Puja are made of 16 types of spices. No incense is bought from outside to worship the mother. The women of the Ghosh family make the aromatic incense together with their own family tradition and expertise.