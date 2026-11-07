ETV Bharat / offbeat

When The Elderly Feel Darkness All Around, An Old-Age Home Ensures Their Lives Are Lit Up During Diwali

While some inmates of Amrutdhara are busy in preparations for Diwali, the others keep watching ( ETV Bharat )

Balasore: Diwali is that time of the year when everyone feels how important it is to brighten up lives. Some light diyas, others light candles, and many make rangolis and prepare delicacies to share with their near and dear ones. But what about those who have no one to call their own, like the residents of Amrutdhara, an old-age home in Balasore? Many are in their 50s and 60s and trying to make a new life for themselves after being driven out of their homes, by circumstances or family members. As Diwali preparations begin at Amrutdhara, memories of past celebrations bring back difficult emotions for some residents.

Jyotshnarani Pani, 58, was single and felt lonely, so she adopted a son and raised him. He grew up and completed his computer studies but did not get a job. So Jyotshnarani bought him an autorickshaw. All she had hoped for was to live with him and spend the rest of her life in peace. She says she faced discrimination and humiliation after her son got married, and that he left the house with everything she had. Without food, she grew weaker by the day and eventually fell. When she was confined to bed, the Amrutdhara team came to her aid, arranged her knee surgery and brought her to the home.

Inmates of Amrutdhara doing kirtan (ETV Bharat) With tears rolling down her cheeks, Jyotshnarani says life at Amrutdhara is peaceful. “I am happy here. I took all the trouble to care for the child since I had no one else in the family. I remained single and adopted him without even realising that he would desert me. I had lost the zeal to live, till Amrutdhara adopted me. I do not want good food for Diwali, I want to live happily and peacefully,” she adds. Her brothers and sisters live elsewhere and had arranged for someone to look after her. “None stayed with me and whatever little I had, was stolen away by some caretaker or the other,” she says. For Snehalata Dalei, now in her 60s, the death of her elder son took away her happiness. She says his wife did not look after her and that she had little support at home. Her younger son cannot speak. “Daughters in-law never bothered for me and after my son’s death, I was not required in my own house. Without any option, I came here and was given a place to live,” she says. She adds that her younger daughter-in-law still visits her from time to time. Elderly spend time with each other at the old age home (ETV Bharat)