Purpose To Repurpose: Amritsar’s Avtar Singh Ghula Gives 3.75 Lakh Langar Leaf Plates A Second Life
Retired bank manager Avtar Singh Ghula and his volunteers wait for langar seva to get over, so that they can collect used plates for composting.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 12:08 PM IST
Amritsar: Avtar Singh Ghula’s share of the langar seva begins after the last plate is served. Not many think thus far to give a purpose to used plates. But Ghula along with fellow volunteers gather the used leaf plates, thread them with twine and tie them into bundles of about 100. The bundles go to Bhagat Puran Singh Pingalwara, where the plates are mixed with cattle dung and left to decompose into compost.
A retired Punjab & Sind Bank manager and a member of the Chief Khalsa Diwan, Ghula has been doing this work for nearly 14 years. He started out alone, collecting discarded plates on a specially adapted motorcycle. Today, some 35 to 40 volunteers have joined hands with him. By his count, the team has delivered nearly 3.75 lakh used leaf plates, or pattals, to Pingalwara since 2023 alone.
Ghula retired from the bank in 2013. He was on duty along the road leading to Sri Darbar Sahib when he noticed what happened after the langars held there. The used leaf plates and thermocol disposables were often left scattered on the road and he was disturbed by the sight.
He discussed the problem with the Singh Sabha and had a motorcycle adapted to carry the discarded plates. With time as the number of volunteers grew, so did the quantities they could collect. They still had to figure out how to move thousands of used plates without having them spill or take up too much room. The solution came down to iron rods and twine.
With Pingalwara’s help, Ghula had iron rods made, each about two and a half to three feet long. The volunteers use the rods to thread the plates with twine, known locally as seba and tie them into compact bundles of about 100. Bundling keeps the plates together and allows the team to carry thousands at a time in relatively little space.
For about eight years, the team has been taking the leaf plates it collects to Bhagat Puran Singh Pingalwara. At the institution’s wetland and composting site, the plates are mixed with cattle dung and left to break down. The decomposed material becomes compost and water that filters through is used to irrigate land under organic cultivation.
"The 3.75 lakh plates is the calculation over the period since 2023," explains Ghula. Each of these plates was picked up after a meal, bundled and carried to Pingalwara.
When Ghula turns up at a langar, organisers sometimes mistake him for an official who has come to inspect the premises. Then he bends down and starts picking up the plates himself. "I explain to the organisers about what happens to the disposables after everyone has eaten. Particularly when thermocol plates are burned emanating smoke . I tell them to switch to leaf plates or other biodegradable options. And some organisers promise to use pattals at their next langar," says Ghula.
The team has worked at gatherings at Guru Nanak Dev University, the Chief Khalsa Diwan and on Amritsar’s 88 Feet Road. Volunteers have also served at events at Cheema College in Batala. The team travelled to Sri Nankana Sahib two years ago and carried out the same seva there.
Ghula and his volunteers collect and transport the used plates free of charge. "I inform langar organisers to call a day before an event on 81463-57519 or 87823-33111. I guide them on where to get leaf plates and arrange for the team to collect them once the meal is over," informs Ghula.
For the people organising the next langar, the first step is to choose what they will serve the meal on. However, irrespective of their choice, Ghula and his volunteers make sure to collect the plates after the sangat has eaten.
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