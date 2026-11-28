ETV Bharat / offbeat

Purpose To Repurpose: Amritsar’s Avtar Singh Ghula Gives 3.75 Lakh Langar Leaf Plates A Second Life

Ghula and volunteers pick up all the used plates after langar ( ETV Bharat )

Amritsar: Avtar Singh Ghula’s share of the langar seva begins after the last plate is served. Not many think thus far to give a purpose to used plates. But Ghula along with fellow volunteers gather the used leaf plates, thread them with twine and tie them into bundles of about 100. The bundles go to Bhagat Puran Singh Pingalwara, where the plates are mixed with cattle dung and left to decompose into compost.

A retired Punjab & Sind Bank manager and a member of the Chief Khalsa Diwan, Ghula has been doing this work for nearly 14 years. He started out alone, collecting discarded plates on a specially adapted motorcycle. Today, some 35 to 40 volunteers have joined hands with him. By his count, the team has delivered nearly 3.75 lakh used leaf plates, or pattals, to Pingalwara since 2023 alone.

The team stacks up all the used plates for composting purposes (ETV Bharat) Ghula retired from the bank in 2013. He was on duty along the road leading to Sri Darbar Sahib when he noticed what happened after the langars held there. The used leaf plates and thermocol disposables were often left scattered on the road and he was disturbed by the sight. He discussed the problem with the Singh Sabha and had a motorcycle adapted to carry the discarded plates. With time as the number of volunteers grew, so did the quantities they could collect. They still had to figure out how to move thousands of used plates without having them spill or take up too much room. The solution came down to iron rods and twine. Ghula threads used leaf plates (ETV Bharat) With Pingalwara’s help, Ghula had iron rods made, each about two and a half to three feet long. The volunteers use the rods to thread the plates with twine, known locally as seba and tie them into compact bundles of about 100. Bundling keeps the plates together and allows the team to carry thousands at a time in relatively little space. For about eight years, the team has been taking the leaf plates it collects to Bhagat Puran Singh Pingalwara. At the institution’s wetland and composting site, the plates are mixed with cattle dung and left to break down. The decomposed material becomes compost and water that filters through is used to irrigate land under organic cultivation.