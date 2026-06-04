Amore Mio: Get A Slice Of Italy In Rural Ranchi
A pizza-making eatery started by Italians has been restarted by tribal youth to serve authentic pizzas made in a clay oven using firewood
Published : June 4, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Ranchi: The mere mention of pizza is likely to bring the image of a plush restaurant to one’s mind. But a village near Ranchi still serves the Italian dish in its traditional form, making it in a clay oven using firewood. This joint is located in Bayangdih-Jaria on Tata Road at a distance of around 25 km from Jharkhand's capital.
The place is ideally called ‘Amore Mio’, which means ‘My Love’ in Italian. It has evolved into a source of employment for the local youth as it grows in popularity.
The locals relate that several years ago, an Italian couple, Father Carlo and Madame Hayari, came to this area to evangelise the people. The villagers affectionately called him 'Father Italian'. Along with their other missionary activities, they operated a school that did not have a canteen for the students.
Recognising this need, Father Carlo began making pizza in his native country's traditional style. Instead of using modern machinery, he built a special oven using clay, brick and wood, which was similar to the traditional pizza ovens in rural Italy. Large-sized pizzas were made in this oven, and the place gradually became very popular.
The Italians left around India’s independence. Some of the locals at that time knew the functioning of the oven and how to make pizzas, but they were not keen to continue the eating joint. Over time, this oven and pizza centre almost shut down till the local tribal youth realised its potential and decided to restart it in 2014. The oven, which had been dormant for years, was rekindled and pizzas began to be made.
Today, the centre is not just a food establishment but a successful example of rural entrepreneurship. Hundreds of pizzas are prepared here daily, and people from the surrounding villages as well as the city of Ranchi visit the place.
The biggest attraction of Amore Mio is its natural and fresh ingredients. The pizzas made here don't contain packaged or highly processed products. The cheese used is locally sourced, while the tomatoes, bell peppers and many other vegetables are sourced from the nearby farms. This makes the pizzas taste different and more natural than the typical pizzas available in the market.
The outlet's manager, Puran Munda, told ETV Bharat, "We prepare our own mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. Our indigenously prepared ingredients give a distinct taste to the pizzas."
Cooked over firewood, the pizza has a distinctive smoky aroma which makes it special. The base, cooked slowly in a clay oven, is crispy and delicious, making it a meal that keeps people coming back for more.
Interestingly, Amore Mio's popularity hasn't come from any major promotional campaign or social media marketing. Most of the customers come here through word-of-mouth publicity. Many people come after hearing about the place from friends and relatives and then spread the word themselves. The place remains packed during the weekends and holidays.
The customers say the pizza here offers a unique experience in terms of taste, quality and price. Many say it offers a better taste and a lower price than the larger brands.
"Both the place and the taste are unique. We want to keep coming back for more. We would want the people from outside to taste the pizzas made here,” said one of the customers, Sukhdev Kashyap.
Another customer, Sonali, said, "The freshness of the pizzas is distinct from what one gets at other places. The base is crisp, and the top is soft. It is the authenticity which is the hallmark of the pizzas here."
Thanks to the efforts of local youth, Amore Mio is no longer just a pizza centre but also a rural tourism attraction. Besides eating the pizza, the visitors are also keen to see the traditional oven and understand its functioning. This initiative has provided employment to many local youth, and farmers have also found an additional market for their produce.
In a rapidly changing food culture where fast food rules the roost, Amore Mio has carved a niche. It offers a unique blend of Italian traditional pizza art, the soil of Jharkhand, the produce of local farmers and the hard work of local youth. The pizza baked in the clay oven and its decades-old story demonstrate that taste does not solely depend on modern technology.