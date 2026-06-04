ETV Bharat / offbeat

Amore Mio: Get A Slice Of Italy In Rural Ranchi

Ranchi: The mere mention of pizza is likely to bring the image of a plush restaurant to one’s mind. But a village near Ranchi still serves the Italian dish in its traditional form, making it in a clay oven using firewood. This joint is located in Bayangdih-Jaria on Tata Road at a distance of around 25 km from Jharkhand's capital.

The place is ideally called ‘Amore Mio’, which means ‘My Love’ in Italian. It has evolved into a source of employment for the local youth as it grows in popularity.

The locals relate that several years ago, an Italian couple, Father Carlo and Madame Hayari, came to this area to evangelise the people. The villagers affectionately called him 'Father Italian'. Along with their other missionary activities, they operated a school that did not have a canteen for the students.

A pizza being made at Amore Mio (ETV Bharat)

Recognising this need, Father Carlo began making pizza in his native country's traditional style. Instead of using modern machinery, he built a special oven using clay, brick and wood, which was similar to the traditional pizza ovens in rural Italy. Large-sized pizzas were made in this oven, and the place gradually became very popular.

The Italians left around India’s independence. Some of the locals at that time knew the functioning of the oven and how to make pizzas, but they were not keen to continue the eating joint. Over time, this oven and pizza centre almost shut down till the local tribal youth realised its potential and decided to restart it in 2014. The oven, which had been dormant for years, was rekindled and pizzas began to be made.

Today, the centre is not just a food establishment but a successful example of rural entrepreneurship. Hundreds of pizzas are prepared here daily, and people from the surrounding villages as well as the city of Ranchi visit the place.

The biggest attraction of Amore Mio is its natural and fresh ingredients. The pizzas made here don't contain packaged or highly processed products. The cheese used is locally sourced, while the tomatoes, bell peppers and many other vegetables are sourced from the nearby farms. This makes the pizzas taste different and more natural than the typical pizzas available in the market.