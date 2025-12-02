ETV Bharat / offbeat

Amma Kitchen: How 65-Year-Old Devni Devi Built A Rs 2.5 Crore Cloud Kitchen In Patna

By Krishnanandan

Patna: At over 65, Devni Devi moves around the kitchen supervising every bit with the same energy she had two decades ago, when she began her journey with a simple Rs 20 plate of food. Today, her cloud kitchen 'Amma Kitchen' records a turnover of Rs 2.5 crore a year, but Devni Devi does not stop at that. “I look at work with the same freshness and dedication.”

Devni Devi had never imagined she would work for a living. Born into a landlord family in Hathidah and married into another affluent household, she grew up surrounded by house helps and servants. But after marriage, she was in a family of 25 members where she was the eldest 'bahu'. Cooking for the family gave her immense satisfaction but stepping outside the home to work was unimaginable.

Amma Kitchen: How 65-Year-Old Devni Devi Built a Rs 2.5 Crore Cloud Kitchen In Patna (ETV Bharat)

Life takes its own course and Devni Devi's took hers. In 2002 when she moved to Patna for her children’s education, she had ample time left after sending off the children and husband out. It so happened one day that she glanced into a medical student’s lunch box who was studying in Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). The quality of the food shocked her. She realised she could cook wholesome, home-style meals for students who lived away from their families to study.

This small revelation led her to launch a lunch service. "Saurabh, a medical student, became my first customer and he was the one who guided me how a mess worked. Soon, other PMCH students began flocking to have meals at her kitchen," recalls Devni Dev. Within a few days, her simplicity and warmth earned her the name “Amma.”

Amma Kitchen: How 65-Year-Old Devni Devi Built a Rs 2.5 Crore Cloud Kitchen In Patna (ETV Bharat)

Success, however, did not come easy as people started raising questions about her working in a hotel. Even her husband did not speak to her for six months.

“Whenever my father-in-law visited Patna, he would feel bad seeing me in the kitchen. He would ask why would a woman from such a well-to-do family suffer like this?” she recalls. But instead of reacting, she remained calm.