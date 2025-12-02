Amma Kitchen: How 65-Year-Old Devni Devi Built A Rs 2.5 Crore Cloud Kitchen In Patna
From feeding one medical student to running a successful cloud kitchen, 65-year-old Devni Devi’s journey shows how small acts of courage can transform a life.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 1:09 PM IST
By Krishnanandan
Patna: At over 65, Devni Devi moves around the kitchen supervising every bit with the same energy she had two decades ago, when she began her journey with a simple Rs 20 plate of food. Today, her cloud kitchen 'Amma Kitchen' records a turnover of Rs 2.5 crore a year, but Devni Devi does not stop at that. “I look at work with the same freshness and dedication.”
Devni Devi had never imagined she would work for a living. Born into a landlord family in Hathidah and married into another affluent household, she grew up surrounded by house helps and servants. But after marriage, she was in a family of 25 members where she was the eldest 'bahu'. Cooking for the family gave her immense satisfaction but stepping outside the home to work was unimaginable.
Life takes its own course and Devni Devi's took hers. In 2002 when she moved to Patna for her children’s education, she had ample time left after sending off the children and husband out. It so happened one day that she glanced into a medical student’s lunch box who was studying in Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). The quality of the food shocked her. She realised she could cook wholesome, home-style meals for students who lived away from their families to study.
This small revelation led her to launch a lunch service. "Saurabh, a medical student, became my first customer and he was the one who guided me how a mess worked. Soon, other PMCH students began flocking to have meals at her kitchen," recalls Devni Dev. Within a few days, her simplicity and warmth earned her the name “Amma.”
Success, however, did not come easy as people started raising questions about her working in a hotel. Even her husband did not speak to her for six months.
“Whenever my father-in-law visited Patna, he would feel bad seeing me in the kitchen. He would ask why would a woman from such a well-to-do family suffer like this?” she recalls. But instead of reacting, she remained calm.
“I never even thought of giving up. Because feeding people brings virtue and this work was born out of my passion. So it gives me happiness,” she says
Her efforts slowly started paying off. She saved Rs 80,000 and bought eight rickshaws, opening new income channels. In 2009, she opened the Samriddhi Girls Hostel, named after her granddaughter. The girls who were having their tiffin with her became her first hostel residents. Her hostels grew steadily, gaining respect and recognition. As more families trusted women-led enterprises, society’s attitude began to change too.
Just when everything seemed stable, COVID-19 struck and everything came to a standstill. Hostels shut down, income collapsed, and uncertainty loomed. But she did not stop cooking. She kept running her hotel business, by delivering tiffin to doctors’ hostels.
“The doctors only told me to continue serving food,” she says. When she contracted COVID-19, the same students she had fed for years admitted her to PMCH and cared for her. “It seemed to be the biggest reward of my life,” she says.
After the pandemic, food delivery went digital and her younger son suggested starting a cloud kitchen. So was born “Amma Kitchen” In June 2022.
Within months, Amma Kitchen became everyone's favourite food joint for its authentic and home-made delicacies, across Patna. Online orders soared. Two dine-in outlets opened, offering meals priced between Rs 100 and Rs 300. Today, the brand records an annual turnover of Rs 2.5 crore.
Her elder son, Jaishankar, once a critic of her work, had to quit his job as Devni Devi called her to take up the management and help her.
“I am proud of my mother, who has become an inspiration for many. Amma Kitchen now employs over 30 people. The minimum salary is Rs 15,000,” he says proudly.
For customers like Uttar Pradesh native Nilesh Pandey, Amma Kitchen serves hot delicious home-made food away from home. “No extra oil or spices, it tastes like home. I walk one-and-a-half kilometres every day just to eat here,” he says.
From a woman who never handled money to the head of a successful food enterprise, Devni Devi’s journey has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride but she proved that with resolute steps any venture can become successful.
