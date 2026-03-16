ETV Bharat / offbeat

Amid Synthetic Onslaught, 2nd Generation Perfumer Spreads Natural Fragrances In Kashmir

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat , Ansari said that he has been in the perfume business for about 35 years. He not only sells handmade perfumes in his shop, but also makes his own perfumes, and the perfumes he makes are difficult to find at ordinary shops, he said.

Ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, perfumer Abdul Wasih Ansari is busy making perfumes on order. Although different types of perfumes are available at his shop, he is also very skilled in making customised fragrances as per individual choice. While people use perfumes and other fragrances more during the holy month of Ramadan, with the arrival of Eid, the purchase of perfumes increases further. This has increased the demand for perfumes made from different types of flowers and sandalwood oil.

Srinagar: Amid synthetic perfume onslaught, a second generation perfumer in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar is preserving the traditional art.

Ansari's shop in the inner lanes of Lal Chowk in the city centre boasts of more than a hundred types of perfumes, including royal jasmine, rose perfume, amber, saffron, musk, musk amber, khass and sandalwood, Qaiser sandalwood and Qaiser oud, etc. Ansari said that musk, amber, and saffron are used in winters, while khass, rose, jasmine, and jasmine are used in summers.

Bottles of perfume on display at Abdul Wasih Ansari's shop in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Special Imported Oils For Perfumes

To make perfumes, Ansari imports various types of oils and other materials from different states of the country. At the same time, customers come from far and wide to buy perfumes from his shop and get their favorite perfumes made. Local buyer Rashid Rahi said that he has been visited Ansari's shop for decades for the quality perfumes.

Abdul Wasih Ansari (L) sells perfume at his shop in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

“I have been using the perfumes of this shop for years. Although there are many perfume shops in Srinagar city, Abdul Wasih's perfume is the most unique and distinctive in terms of fragrance,” he said.

Ansari said that during the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims make special arrangements for worship, the use of perfume also increases and everyone likes to wear perfume.

Bottles of perfume on display at Abdul Wasih Ansari's shop in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

“And on the day of Eid, it is not possible for you not to smell the fragrance of perfume. In such a situation, we have also made alcohol-free perfumes available in perfumes in addition to oil bases, which cost from 50 rupees to five thousand and the fragrance lasts for several days”.