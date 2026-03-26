ETV Bharat / offbeat

Amid Fuel Rumours In Madhya Pradesh, Bank Employee Ditches Bike, Chooses Horse For Office Commute

A resident of Radhaganj, Thakur usually rides a Bullet to his office situated on Jawahar Nagar branch. But on Wednesday, fuel stations either were overcrowded or running dry. So he opted for a more 'reliable' mode of transport - a horse. Covering nearly three kilometres, he reached office on time, beating both traffic and the risk of being marked absent.

Amid serpentine queues at several pumps, Gopal Thakur, a collection agent with a private bank, decided to give his bike the much-needed rest and patted his horse to carry him to work. The sight turned a routine commute into a spectacle that went viral the moment people shot the video and uploaded on social media platforms.

Dewas : As rumours of petrol and diesel shortages sent residents into a refuelling frenzy, a bank employee in Dewas decided to beat the chaos by switching horsepower, quite literally.

“I had to reach on time for digital attendance, but there was no petrol and long queues everywhere. So I thought why not take a horse ride. In emergencies, I found it to be far better in comparison to the Bullet,” Thakur said.

His unconventional ride quickly drew attention, with bystanders recording videos as he trotted into the bank premises, proving that while engines may fail, instincts (and animals) don’t.

The episode took place at a time when widespread rumours are doing the rounds about fuel shortages across parts of Madhya Pradesh as a fallout of the Iran-US-Israel war. In Dewas and nearby districts, panic buying led to long queues, temporary stockouts and even minor scuffles at petrol pumps among people.

The ripple effect was visible in Sagar district as well where rumours triggered a rush at fuel stations in Bina and Khurai late at night. People queued up with containers to keep stock, even prompting police intervention in some areas to manage the crowd.

Though authorities maintain there is no shortage of fuel, the incident highlights how quickly misinformation can escalate into public frenzy and in this case, an unexpected ride.