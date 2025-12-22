ETV Bharat / offbeat

Amethi’s 75-Year-Old Leather Craft Finds Global Admirers, But Gasps For Government Support

Lucknow: The identity of Amethi, a district in Uttar Pradesh is not restricted to politics, ballots and power corridors. Its leather craft, rare and intricate, has made a name in markets across continents, finding admirers in over 25 countries worldwide in the past 75 years.

Handmade, Amethi’s leather crafts made with maximum care are exported to the United States, Australia, Switzerland, Dubai, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The craft gains importance for its detailing, realism, and traditional techniques, which have been passed down through generations.

Ramgopal Yadav, a veteran leather craftsman from Amethi, says that the craft dates back to the 1960s. During the famine of that decade, hunger forced him to migrate to Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in search of work. There, he learned the craftsmanship and decided to take it forward as a livelihood.

“Leather craft was once very popular in Indore, but it has vanished from there too,” Ramgopal said. When he returned to Amethi, he brought along the craft and made sure that it did not fade into extinction. He trained villagers, and kept the craft alive. "Today, more than 100 artisans in Amethi earn their livelihood from this skill," he added.

Usually leather is fetched from the skin of small animals to create lifelike figures of elephants, horses, camels, deer, giraffes, wolves, and other animals. "Creating any leather craft is an intensive process and cumbersome. Each piece passes through nearly 40 stages before completion. First, a wire framework is prepared and then it is filled with rice straw. A paste is made from dissolved paper and stuck to it so that it strengthens the structure. Soft, thin leather is then carefully mounted over it," explained Ramgopal.