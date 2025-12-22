Amethi’s 75-Year-Old Leather Craft Finds Global Admirers, But Gasps For Government Support
Amethi has always been politically significant. But its handmade leather craft that carries the legacy of skilled artisans across generations, is also popular across continents.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 4:28 PM IST
Lucknow: The identity of Amethi, a district in Uttar Pradesh is not restricted to politics, ballots and power corridors. Its leather craft, rare and intricate, has made a name in markets across continents, finding admirers in over 25 countries worldwide in the past 75 years.
Handmade, Amethi’s leather crafts made with maximum care are exported to the United States, Australia, Switzerland, Dubai, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The craft gains importance for its detailing, realism, and traditional techniques, which have been passed down through generations.
Ramgopal Yadav, a veteran leather craftsman from Amethi, says that the craft dates back to the 1960s. During the famine of that decade, hunger forced him to migrate to Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in search of work. There, he learned the craftsmanship and decided to take it forward as a livelihood.
“Leather craft was once very popular in Indore, but it has vanished from there too,” Ramgopal said. When he returned to Amethi, he brought along the craft and made sure that it did not fade into extinction. He trained villagers, and kept the craft alive. "Today, more than 100 artisans in Amethi earn their livelihood from this skill," he added.
Usually leather is fetched from the skin of small animals to create lifelike figures of elephants, horses, camels, deer, giraffes, wolves, and other animals. "Creating any leather craft is an intensive process and cumbersome. Each piece passes through nearly 40 stages before completion. First, a wire framework is prepared and then it is filled with rice straw. A paste is made from dissolved paper and stuck to it so that it strengthens the structure. Soft, thin leather is then carefully mounted over it," explained Ramgopal.
Later polishing and finishing, also meticulous works, are done and the craft takes its final form - often indistinguishable from a real animal at first glance.
Price of leather crafts from Amethi begin at around Rs 300 and goes up to several thousand rupees, depending on size and detailing. Larger and more elaborate pieces command higher prices.
Ramgopal mentioned about creating a nine-foot-tall elephant ordered by someone from Bengal, which remains closest to his heart. Another remarkable creation, an eight-foot horse, which was ordered from Florida, USA continues to draw attention of onlookers.
However, despite a strong global appeal, the craft faces an uncertain future. Artisan Ashish Pal says the younger generation is increasingly disinterested in carrying forward the craft. “The work is labour-intensive while the earnings are not commensurate with the effort,” he explained, adding that this is one of the main reasons why it remains largely confined to Amethi, where people buy the pieces for home décor only.
Artisan Mushtaq, who has been practising the trade for over 20 years, said realism is the art’s greatest strength. “If the animal does not look real, the craft has no life,” he said.
After the leather is mounted, artisans use special polishes and colours to give the figures a lifelike appearance. This attention to detail attracts buyers from both India and abroad. The crafts are sold online and showcased at exhibitions across the country.
According to another artisan Pradeep Jatav, goat skin is usually the prime material used for these crafts and is sourced mainly from Karnataka. Kanpur leather is considered unsuitable, forcing artisans to procure raw materials from other states and that too at increased costs.
With high labour input and rising raw material expenses, artisans apprehend the craft may not survive without support. While Amethi’s leather craft is known for its distinct identity, its future depends on how the government backs it and encourages the next generation to learn and take it forward. "Without timely intervention this invaluable heritage skill may slowly slip into oblivion," the artisans warned.
Also Read: