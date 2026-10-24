ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Difficult To Source Clay': Amethi Potters Stare At Bleak Future

Amethi: The fragrant aroma of clay coupled with the magic of fingers on the potter’s wheel once addressed the needs of every household. But this art and vocation of pottery in Amethi is now struggling to survive. This centuries-old ancestral skill has been pushed to the margins by a severe shortage of clay and ever-rising inflation.

When artisans earn only a meagre profit after toiling the entire day, both the art and their families start to wither. Amid the din of government promises and schemes, the potters and their families continue to look towards survival through their traditional livelihood.

Amethi Potters Stare At Bleak Future (ETV Bharat)

Sources said that while there are 824 families of potters in Amethi that have been allotted leases of land across the villages in the district, there are many who have not got this lease and have to purchase clay.

The potters say that their primary source of livelihood is their ancestral occupation of making clay articles, including diyas (earthen lamps), pitchers and pots. The changing times have significantly impacted their businesses and left only a few people engaged in this traditional profession. The majority have either migrated or taken up other occupations to earn a living.

Amethi Potters Stare At Bleak Future (ETV Bharat)

"Pottery making has been passed down in my family for generations, but continuing this traditional occupation is becoming increasingly challenging. To make pots, I have to purchase clay extracted from near a pond and one trolley costs Rs 700 to Rs 800. I also have to purchase fuel. Availability of clay is the biggest problem as I haven’t received a lease for clay making it difficult to source raw material," pointed out an artisan, Rajesh Prajapati.

According to sources, the Matikala Board under Uttar Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board distributed 145 free electronic potter's wheels from 2019-20 to 2025-26. However, most potters in the district continue to make pottery using their traditional hand-made potter's wheels. Those who have received new electronic wheels face problems on account of erratic power supply and other technical problems.

A potter in Amethi (ETV Bharat)

The plight of the potters can be envisaged by the predicament of artisan Ram Prasad. He said, "Despite years of work, I haven’t been able to save enough to build a permanent home. I support my family and children through this work. The availability of an electric potter's wheel has certainly changed the way we work, but the high cost of raw material and fuel, along with the low price of finished products, remains a significant livelihood issue for the families involved in pottery."