American Couple Marries In Kedareshwar Temple In Kashi, Embraces Hindu Sanatan Traditions
From Los Angeles to Varanasi, an American couple decided to go for a deeply spiritual Hindu wedding that reflected their admiration for Indian culture, philosophy.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 2:01 PM IST
Varanasi: Jason Matzner and Lauren Kozak from the US were inspired by Indian tradition, culture and spirituality. And it is this fascination and seriousness about Sanatan Dharma that drew them to Varanasi when they decided to tie the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony at the ancient Gauri Kedareshwar Temple in Kashi.
Jason, a resident of Los Angeles and his wife Lauren travelled all the way to India to solemnise their marriage according to Hindu rituals. On Saturday, locals and devotees witnessed the unique wedding ceremony at the legendary Gauri Kedareshwar Temple. The arrangements were made by temple priest Pandit Anurag Mishra and Kunal Rakshit, founder of Varanasi Experience.
Amid the echoes of Vedic mantras, the couple exchanged 'varmala', took the pheras, and pledged before the sacred fire to be with each other, following age-old Hindu customs within the temple premises.
After the ceremony, Jason became emotional and said his connection with India dates back to childhood. "I first visited the country with my parents and developed a strong interest in Sanatan traditions, Indian philosophy, and spirituality," stated Jason adding that some of his neighbours in America are of Indian origin, which made him to understand Indian culture and religious practices more closely. This is the fourth time that he is visiting India and second time to Kashi. He was elated to see a lot of development and positive changes in the ancient city.
“Indian culture feels like a mystery. The deeper we delve, the more it opens up for us,” Jason said, describing his spiritual journey.
For Lauren, this is her first visit to India and the experience has left her motivated. She spoke how she likes the hospitality, spiritual ambience, and emotional connect of the people and traditions of Kashi.
During the 'varmala' ceremony, both Jason and Lauren got emotional, their reverence for Hindu rituals evident in their expressions. Professionally, Jason is a guitar artist, while Lauren works as a marketing executive. Despite their different backgrounds, both share a keen interest in Sanatan Dharma and that is probably the common thread that bound them.
Jason reveres Lord Ganesha, while Lauren holds a deep faith in Lord Shiva, so much so that she has inked a tattoo of Nataraja on her hand, symbolising her spiritual affinity. After their wedding, the couple also conducted a 'Rudrabhishek' ritual at Kashi to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings.
The couple plans to visit Agra as part of their India journey.
Jason and Lauren's marriage is certainly an indication of the growing global admiration for Indian culture and spirituality. It is also a proof that Indian way of life continues to draw people from across the world.
