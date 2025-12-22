ETV Bharat / offbeat

American Couple Marries In Kedareshwar Temple In Kashi, Embraces Hindu Sanatan Traditions

Varanasi: Jason Matzner and Lauren Kozak from the US were inspired by Indian tradition, culture and spirituality. And it is this fascination and seriousness about Sanatan Dharma that drew them to Varanasi when they decided to tie the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony at the ancient Gauri Kedareshwar Temple in Kashi.

Jason, a resident of Los Angeles and his wife Lauren travelled all the way to India to solemnise their marriage according to Hindu rituals. On Saturday, locals and devotees witnessed the unique wedding ceremony at the legendary Gauri Kedareshwar Temple. The arrangements were made by temple priest Pandit Anurag Mishra and Kunal Rakshit, founder of Varanasi Experience.

Jason Matzner and his wife Lauren Kozak after the wedding (ETV Bharat)

Amid the echoes of Vedic mantras, the couple exchanged 'varmala', took the pheras, and pledged before the sacred fire to be with each other, following age-old Hindu customs within the temple premises.

After the ceremony, Jason became emotional and said his connection with India dates back to childhood. "I first visited the country with my parents and developed a strong interest in Sanatan traditions, Indian philosophy, and spirituality," stated Jason adding that some of his neighbours in America are of Indian origin, which made him to understand Indian culture and religious practices more closely. This is the fourth time that he is visiting India and second time to Kashi. He was elated to see a lot of development and positive changes in the ancient city.