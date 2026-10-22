ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ambulance Pandi: Tamil Nadu's Unsung Hero Gives The Destitute A Dignified Farewell

Madurai: In a city known for the Meenakshi Amman Temple and the comedy of Vadivelu, a 35-year-old ambulance driver is quietly earning admiration for a different reason — his unwavering commitment to giving dignity to the dead.

Known as ‘Ambulance’ Pandi, he has dedicated himself to recovering unclaimed bodies, transporting them to government hospitals and ensuring that those without family or financial means receive a proper burial or cremation.

Over the past three years, Pandi says he has recovered and transported around 5,000 bodies to hospitals. He has also personally borne the expenses of the final rites of over 400 people who had nobody to claim them or could not afford a dignified farewell.

Ambulance Pandi performing the final rites of a destitute in the presence of Tamil Nadu Police. (ETV Bharat)

For Pandi, the work is not merely a profession. It is a humanitarian responsibility that continues regardless of the hour, the circumstances or his financial constraints.

Just days ago, a person was killed after being struck by a train near Madurai, leaving human remains scattered across the railway tracks. On receiving information about the incident, Pandi rushed to the spot.

After obtaining police authorisation, he collected the remains, wrapped them in a white cloth and transported them in his ambulance to the mortuary at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Police personnel appreciate his willingness to respond whenever assistance is needed, saying his service in recovering bodies and transporting them to hospitals helps them discharge their duties.

Whether the deceased is an accident victim or an unidentified person found in a public place, Pandi is prepared to step in when others are reluctant or unable to help.

A Rented House, Two Ageing Ambulances

Pandi lives with his wife and two daughters in a small rented house in Madurai's Munichalai area. His principal assets are two ageing ambulances, which he uses to sustain his livelihood and humanitarian work.

Educated up to Class VI, he initially worked in the transport sector before becoming an ambulance driver. After working for an organisation for about seven years, he began operating his own ambulance service three years ago.

Recalling his work, Pandi says he personally pays for the final rites of 10 to 15 unclaimed or destitute people every month.

"I have never asked anyone for money or goods for this service," he says.

Bakkiyam, who runs a tea stall near the mortuary at Madurai's Government Rajaji Hospital, speaks highly of Pandi's work. (ETV Bharat)

When a deceased person has relatives who can afford the service, he charges for the ambulance journey. When the deceased is destitute, and nobody comes forward, he bears the expenses himself.

“This work goes beyond money or profit. I truly believe that the souls of the departed will look after my family and me,” he says.

His service has extended to people across generations, from newborn babies to centenarians.

“When I approach them, I think of the children as my own and the elderly as my own parents,” he says.

When Earnings Fall Short, The Service Continues

Karuppasamy, an ambulance driver who says he has known Pandi for 15 years, has witnessed his commitment up close.

"There are many times when he has no money in hand. Yet, the moment he receives word that the body of a destitute person has been found somewhere, he manages to gather the necessary funds and heads to the location," he says.

After transporting the body to a government hospital, Pandi waits for the necessary procedures to be completed. If no relatives come forward, he obtains police permission and arranges the burial or cremation in accordance with the required procedures.

The cost of laying a destitute person to rest ranges from ₹1,500 to ₹3,000. Pandi meets these expenses from the income generated by his ambulance service. On some days, he may have to arrange the final rites of three or four people.