Ambulance Pandi: Tamil Nadu's Unsung Hero Gives The Destitute A Dignified Farewell
Pandi has recovered and transported 5,000 bodies to hospitals and personally borne the expenses of final rites of more than 400 people, reports R Sivakumar.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
Madurai: In a city known for the Meenakshi Amman Temple and the comedy of Vadivelu, a 35-year-old ambulance driver is quietly earning admiration for a different reason — his unwavering commitment to giving dignity to the dead.
Known as ‘Ambulance’ Pandi, he has dedicated himself to recovering unclaimed bodies, transporting them to government hospitals and ensuring that those without family or financial means receive a proper burial or cremation.
Over the past three years, Pandi says he has recovered and transported around 5,000 bodies to hospitals. He has also personally borne the expenses of the final rites of over 400 people who had nobody to claim them or could not afford a dignified farewell.
For Pandi, the work is not merely a profession. It is a humanitarian responsibility that continues regardless of the hour, the circumstances or his financial constraints.
Just days ago, a person was killed after being struck by a train near Madurai, leaving human remains scattered across the railway tracks. On receiving information about the incident, Pandi rushed to the spot.
After obtaining police authorisation, he collected the remains, wrapped them in a white cloth and transported them in his ambulance to the mortuary at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.
Police personnel appreciate his willingness to respond whenever assistance is needed, saying his service in recovering bodies and transporting them to hospitals helps them discharge their duties.
Whether the deceased is an accident victim or an unidentified person found in a public place, Pandi is prepared to step in when others are reluctant or unable to help.
A Rented House, Two Ageing Ambulances
Pandi lives with his wife and two daughters in a small rented house in Madurai's Munichalai area. His principal assets are two ageing ambulances, which he uses to sustain his livelihood and humanitarian work.
Educated up to Class VI, he initially worked in the transport sector before becoming an ambulance driver. After working for an organisation for about seven years, he began operating his own ambulance service three years ago.
Recalling his work, Pandi says he personally pays for the final rites of 10 to 15 unclaimed or destitute people every month.
"I have never asked anyone for money or goods for this service," he says.
When a deceased person has relatives who can afford the service, he charges for the ambulance journey. When the deceased is destitute, and nobody comes forward, he bears the expenses himself.
“This work goes beyond money or profit. I truly believe that the souls of the departed will look after my family and me,” he says.
His service has extended to people across generations, from newborn babies to centenarians.
“When I approach them, I think of the children as my own and the elderly as my own parents,” he says.
When Earnings Fall Short, The Service Continues
Karuppasamy, an ambulance driver who says he has known Pandi for 15 years, has witnessed his commitment up close.
"There are many times when he has no money in hand. Yet, the moment he receives word that the body of a destitute person has been found somewhere, he manages to gather the necessary funds and heads to the location," he says.
After transporting the body to a government hospital, Pandi waits for the necessary procedures to be completed. If no relatives come forward, he obtains police permission and arranges the burial or cremation in accordance with the required procedures.
The cost of laying a destitute person to rest ranges from ₹1,500 to ₹3,000. Pandi meets these expenses from the income generated by his ambulance service. On some days, he may have to arrange the final rites of three or four people.
His earnings, however, do not always match the demands of the work. Yet, according to Karuppasamy, financial difficulties have rarely deterred him from responding to a call for help.
A Phone That Never Goes Silent
Pandi's work also comes with emotional challenges. In a society where handling the dead and performing funeral rites can sometimes attract stigma, his efforts have not always been understood or appreciated.
He says even some of his relatives look down upon his work, causing him considerable emotional pain.
Nevertheless, he refuses to let such criticism come in the way of his mission. For him, ensuring that an abandoned person receives a dignified farewell matters more than social approval.
Pandi keeps his mobile phone switched on around the clock. Whenever a call arrives, he is prepared to travel to the location, recover the body and transport it to a government hospital.
Following the post-mortem and other required formalities, he arranges for unclaimed bodies to be taken to burial or cremation grounds, subject to police authorisation and applicable procedures.
He acknowledges the cooperation extended by the police and says he sometimes drives the ambulance himself when another driver is unavailable.
His commitment leaves little room for conventional working hours. A call can come at any time, and the needs of the deceased cannot always wait.
‘Respecting The Dead Is Like Feeding The Hungry’
Bakkiyam, who runs a tea stall near the mortuary at Government Rajaji Hospital, speaks highly of Pandi's work.
She says he collects unclaimed bodies from different parts of Madurai, including those that may have remained unattended for two or three days, and ensures that they are taken to the hospital before arranging their final rites when nobody claims them.
"In this day and age, it is truly remarkable to perform such a service without expecting anything in return," she says.
"Just as it is a natural act of humanity to provide food for someone who is hungry, the service that Pandi performs is of the same noble nature."
Her words capture the essence of a service that often remains unseen: Recognising the humanity of people even after death, when poverty, isolation or the absence of relatives leaves them without anyone to speak for them.
Pandi says he is willing to accept financial assistance from those who wish to support his work. But he remains determined to continue the service even if such support does not materialise.
His story is not one of wealth or recognition. It is about a man with limited means who uses what he has to ensure that the most vulnerable are not denied dignity in death.
As his ambulance moves through the streets of Madurai, its siren signals more than an emergency. For many abandoned people, it marks the arrival of someone willing to take responsibility when everyone else has stepped away.
In a world where compassion is often measured by what people give to the living, Ambulance Pandi reminds society that dignity does not end with death — and that even those who die forgotten deserve a respectful farewell.
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