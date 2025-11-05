ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ambikapur Family Organises Remarriage Of Family Elders To Send Positive Social Message

A remarraige of an elderly couple was arranged by their family members ( Etv Bharat )

Surguja: At a time when a nuclear family is the social norm, a joint household from Ambikapur has sent a strong message by re-enacting the marriage of an octogenarian man with his septuagenarian wife. The event was organised on Monday by the couple's grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

It was the 65th wedding anniversary of Baldev Prasad Soni and Bechni Devi. The groom's great-grandson led his wedding procession amidst elaborate arrangements made for rituals like Haldi, mehndi, mandap, baraat and band baja. This event was special and emotional as the groom garlanded the bride while holding a stick in his hand amid pomp and show.

Family members at the remarriage of the elders in the family (ETV Bharat)

"Our marriage before was a routine affair where nothing special had happened. Now our grandchildren have arranged our wedding with great pomp and show. It feels very good," said the groom, Baldev Prasad Soni.

Bechni Devi was beaming with joy over the event. "Our great-grandson brought the wedding procession. The whole family came together and had a great time," she said.