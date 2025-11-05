Ambikapur Family Organises Remarriage Of Family Elders To Send Positive Social Message
The event was organised to mark the 65th wedding anniversary of Baldev Prasad Soni and Bechni Devi
Published : November 5, 2025 at 6:44 PM IST
Surguja: At a time when a nuclear family is the social norm, a joint household from Ambikapur has sent a strong message by re-enacting the marriage of an octogenarian man with his septuagenarian wife. The event was organised on Monday by the couple's grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
It was the 65th wedding anniversary of Baldev Prasad Soni and Bechni Devi. The groom's great-grandson led his wedding procession amidst elaborate arrangements made for rituals like Haldi, mehndi, mandap, baraat and band baja. This event was special and emotional as the groom garlanded the bride while holding a stick in his hand amid pomp and show.
"Our marriage before was a routine affair where nothing special had happened. Now our grandchildren have arranged our wedding with great pomp and show. It feels very good," said the groom, Baldev Prasad Soni.
Bechni Devi was beaming with joy over the event. "Our great-grandson brought the wedding procession. The whole family came together and had a great time," she said.
The event began with the Haldi ceremony, and the wedding procession was led the next day, where relatives and local guests danced to the beat of drums. The bride and the groom wore traditional attire.
The couple took seven vows at the wedding pavilion. Their family members explained that this ceremony was organised to introduce the new generation to the importance of values and relationships.
"We decided to celebrate our grandparents' wedding anniversary in a different way this time. The family unanimously organised the wedding, which was arranged in the same way as a normal wedding. Our philosophy is that as long as our elders are healthy, we should give them every happiness," said the couple's grandson Siddharth.
Their great-grandson, Tanishq Saraf, drove Baldev and Bechni from their home to the venue in a car. Very few people have the good fortune of living a long and healthy life in the company of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Baldev and Bechni are among those lucky people who get to enjoy the company of their 18-year-old great-grandson.
Such events send a positive message in society where a self-centred lifestyle has gained centre stage, and the aged are left to fend for themselves. Even if the elderly have all the material comforts, they crave attention and involvement in the family affairs. If they are surrounded by caring children and grandchildren, their zeal to live increases.
Read More