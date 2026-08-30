ETV Bharat / offbeat

Success Story: Alwar Youth Takes To Hi-tech Farming To Cultivate Strawberries

Alwar: Taking to hi-tech agriculture, an 18-year-old youngster from Gujuki village in Alwar has been growing strawberries on his farm. Madhav grows strawberries in a shade net using drip irrigation and also educates others about his endeavour.

He attends college in the mornings and devotes the rest of the time to farming. He takes his juicy strawberries to the market. Quite often, the buyers turn up at his farm to purchase the fruit and learn about cultivation. Madhav is now considering planting dragon fruit and avocados alongside strawberries.

Coming from a family of farmers, he has watched his father and grandfather work in the fields and helped them from an early age. This inspired him to pursue a career in agriculture.

Alwar Youth Takes To Hi-tech Farming To Cultivate Strawberries (ETV Bharat)

He explained that hi-tech farming can yield better profits for farmers. Initially, he began strawberry cultivation by planting around 1,000 plants on half an acre of land. As the demand increased, Madhav expanded the area under cultivation to increase production.

“These days, farmers are reaping good profits from modern farming. For this, it's essential for farmers to have complete knowledge about the crop,” he said while pointing out that today's youths are earning many times more from modern farming than they earn from jobs and traditional farming.

“If farming is done as a business, it gives good returns to the farmers. Nowadays, those who farm using old methods do not earn much profit due to which farmers do not want their sons to do farming,” he said.