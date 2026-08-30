Success Story: Alwar Youth Takes To Hi-tech Farming To Cultivate Strawberries
Madhav believes that if farming is done as a business, it gives good returns to the farmers, reports Piyush Pathak
Published : August 30, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
Alwar: Taking to hi-tech agriculture, an 18-year-old youngster from Gujuki village in Alwar has been growing strawberries on his farm. Madhav grows strawberries in a shade net using drip irrigation and also educates others about his endeavour.
He attends college in the mornings and devotes the rest of the time to farming. He takes his juicy strawberries to the market. Quite often, the buyers turn up at his farm to purchase the fruit and learn about cultivation. Madhav is now considering planting dragon fruit and avocados alongside strawberries.
Coming from a family of farmers, he has watched his father and grandfather work in the fields and helped them from an early age. This inspired him to pursue a career in agriculture.
He explained that hi-tech farming can yield better profits for farmers. Initially, he began strawberry cultivation by planting around 1,000 plants on half an acre of land. As the demand increased, Madhav expanded the area under cultivation to increase production.
“These days, farmers are reaping good profits from modern farming. For this, it's essential for farmers to have complete knowledge about the crop,” he said while pointing out that today's youths are earning many times more from modern farming than they earn from jobs and traditional farming.
“If farming is done as a business, it gives good returns to the farmers. Nowadays, those who farm using old methods do not earn much profit due to which farmers do not want their sons to do farming,” he said.
He said that even businessmen are making good profits by doing farming as a business by installing polyhouses.
He disclosed that his family previously cultivated cucumber, tomato, gherkin and chilli. But he decided to do something different in the agricultural sector which would create a distinct identity and also present a new model of high-tech agriculture. He got the idea of cultivating strawberries. He gathered information about the market and then started strawberry cultivation.
He explained that when he began growing strawberries, he packed them in boxes and sent them to the Alwar market for sale. When people learned about it, they began visiting the farm to buy strawberries.
Initially, he had little hope that his strawberries would receive a positive response in the market but demand for them began to grow. He also began to earn a good profit from this crop.
Madhav said that farmers come to his farmhouse to learn about strawberry farming. He emphasizes that people should only venture into farming if they have a passion for it. He stressed upon the importance of understanding the intricacies of modern farming and growing a good crop to earn a better profit.
“Farmers often plant crops with incomplete knowledge, resulting in losses instead of profits due to various diseases affecting their crops,” he underlined.
He is pursuing college education but sees his future in farming. His father, Mahendra explained that he wants Madhav to make a name for himself in whatever field he chooses.
Meanwhile, K.L. Meena, Deputy Director of the Horticulture Department, said, “Many farmers in Alwar have taken to growing strawberries which is yielding good profits.”
Also Read