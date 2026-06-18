ETV Bharat / offbeat

Alwar Woman Breaks Age Barrier To Win Silver At World Yogasana Championship

Alwar: Women are generally known for juggling family, children and household responsibilities. But Suman Yadav of Alwar has completely changed this perception. She broke the age barrier to bring glory to India by winning a silver at the age of 52 in the first-ever World Yogasana Championship held at Ahmedabad recently. She has emerged as a role model for women across the country.

Her yoga journey began in Kota in 2015 when she went there with her son. A physical training instructor at a government school, Suman balanced sports, family and duty to be a silver medallist among the participants from 78 countries in the forward bending competition.

Suman told ETV Bharat after moving to Kota in 2015, she came across people doing pranayam and other yoga exercises in a park. Soon she joined them and learnt the minutest details about Yoga from the people.

In 2019 she came to know about a yoga tourney being held in Alwar and participated in it. She won the first position and repeated the feat in a state-level tourney. She later secured a top 10 spot in a national-level event. She explained, “Thus began my journey of participating in Yoga tournaments where I competed in various competitions and achieved top positions.”

She disclosed that after getting top spot in various events organized by the Yoga Federation, she applied from Kotputli-Baharod district for the Yogasana Championship organised by Yogasana Bharat and won the first prize. Subsequently, she competed in the state-level competition held in Udaipur and the national-level tournament in Vijayawada, winning the top position in both.

Later during the trials for selecting the Indian team, she aced the event and secured a place in the team that represented India at the World Yogasana Championship held in Ahmedabad. Competing in the 45-55 age category, she overcame the challenge from players of 20 countries around the world despite being the oldest competitor, and went on to win the silver medal.