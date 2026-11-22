Paintings Of Rajasthan Twin Sisters Feature On Japanese Magazine Covers
Twin sisters in Alwar have made their family proud after their paintings featured in the cover pages of Japanese magazines, reports Piyush Pathak.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Alwar: The twin sisters in Rajasthan’s Alwar district have made their family proud after their paintings were featured on the cover pages of prestigious Japanese children’s and literary magazines.
Aditi Bhabhla and Ananya Bhabhla, who are currently in the eighth grade, were inspired by watching their mother paint. They developed a passion for the craft that helped their work get featured in the magazines.
While one of the sisters worked on stories she had heard from her grandmothers, the other sister focused her craft to highlight the movement against the felling of trees in Uttarakhand.
The duo who have been good at sports too were painting consistently for the past four to five years that enabled them earn international recognition.
Making their mark in sports at the national level, one has gained recognition in hockey while both shared a keen interest in martial arts.
Speaking about her work of art, Aditi said that she had been inspired by the stories that her grandmothers would tell her since childhood and lend them an expression on the canvas.
She said that she would spend two to three hours each day and worked for about three days to complete the painting. “I never imagined it would end up on the cover of a magazine in another country. I attempted to preserve memories in the form of art,” said Aditi.
The girl was jubilant after learning that her painting had been featured in a Japanese children's magazine. She said that at her school, her teachers and friends were all praise for her achievement.
Ananya said that she enjoyed sketching a variety of subjects, and had been moved by news reports about the cutting down of trees and the struggle waged by people to protect them.
“I used the paintbrush to highlight the pain experienced by nature,” she said, adding that it took her two to three days to complete the painting.
Ananya said that paying close attention to every minute detail and striving for originality ensured that her artwork featured on the cover of “Himawari,” a renowned Japanese literary magazine for children.
Over the achievement, the girls' father, Hansraj Meena, feels immensely proud. He said that they had a passion for painting since childhood and have approached “every piece with great dedication and hard work.”
Recognising their passion for the art, in August the family sent the paintings to magazines in Japan.
Happiness knew no bounds as the parents learnt that the girls' paintings were selected for the cover pages of Japanese children's magazines.
Uma Meena, the girls' mother, said that their talent is not limited to painting only and they have made a mark in the world of sports too.
“One of them has played hockey at the national level, while the other has competed at the state level in wrestling,” said Uma, beaming with pride.
She said that the girls have developed an interest in martial arts and she believes that they should learn self-defense.
Uma said that children can succeed in life once parents realise their interests, and that they have not imposed “own preferences or career choices on the girls.”
“Whenever the sisters needed paints, brushes, or canvases for their artwork, we provided them immediately. Similarly, when the girls showed an interest in hockey, their father would take them to the field and encourage them,” said Uma.
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