ETV Bharat / offbeat

Paintings Of Rajasthan Twin Sisters Feature On Japanese Magazine Covers

Alwar: The twin sisters in Rajasthan’s Alwar district have made their family proud after their paintings were featured on the cover pages of prestigious Japanese children’s and literary magazines.

Aditi Bhabhla and Ananya Bhabhla, who are currently in the eighth grade, were inspired by watching their mother paint. They developed a passion for the craft that helped their work get featured in the magazines.

While one of the sisters worked on stories she had heard from her grandmothers, the other sister focused her craft to highlight the movement against the felling of trees in Uttarakhand.

Alwar twin sisters feature in cover pages of Japanese magazines. (ETV Bharat)

The duo who have been good at sports too were painting consistently for the past four to five years that enabled them earn international recognition.

Making their mark in sports at the national level, one has gained recognition in hockey while both shared a keen interest in martial arts.

Speaking about her work of art, Aditi said that she had been inspired by the stories that her grandmothers would tell her since childhood and lend them an expression on the canvas.

Alwar twin sisters feature in cover pages of Japanese magazines. (ETV Bharat)

She said that she would spend two to three hours each day and worked for about three days to complete the painting. “I never imagined it would end up on the cover of a magazine in another country. I attempted to preserve memories in the form of art,” said Aditi.

The girl was jubilant after learning that her painting had been featured in a Japanese children's magazine. She said that at her school, her teachers and friends were all praise for her achievement.

Ananya said that she enjoyed sketching a variety of subjects, and had been moved by news reports about the cutting down of trees and the struggle waged by people to protect them.

Alwar twin sisters feature in cover pages of Japanese magazines. (ETV Bharat)

“I used the paintbrush to highlight the pain experienced by nature,” she said, adding that it took her two to three days to complete the painting.