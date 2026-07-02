Colours Of Fumes: Alwar Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Anil Banga Dedicates 45 Years To Smoke Art, Earns Global Acclaim
Dr Banga has balanced medicine and art for 45 years, creating thousands of intricate smoke paintings through a rare, self-developed technique, reports Piyush Pathak.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Alwar: Once during a laboratory experiment involving frog muscles, it struck Dr Anil Banga that smoke could also be used as a medium for artistic expression. That was way back in 1981, when he was pursuing his medical degree. Forty-five years later, the same lab experiment has resulted in thousands of creative pieces, which have also become another identity for the orthopedic surgeon.
Despite a demanding career as a doctor, Dr Anil Banga today has made a mark as an acclaimed smoke artist.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Dr Banga explains that his love for art predates his medical career. As a child, he participated in and won numerous art competitions. Despite never receiving formal art education or training, he creates paintings that resonate strongly with viewers.
Although medicine became his profession, the idea of creating smoke art germinated in his mind during his medical training. Using a sharp needle to engrave images on a layer of soot deposited from smoke, he developed a distinctive artistic style. Over the past 45 years, he has created thousands of paintings. His very first artwork, completed in 1981, remains intact and vibrant, demonstrating the durability of this rare art form.
“When I first introduced smoke art, many questioned its future and durability. People wondered whether the paintings would survive time. Those doubts have now been answered by my first smoke painting, which remains in excellent condition even after four and a half decades,” says the surgeon.
He has produced thousands of artworks and later experimented with illuminated displays that allow the engraved images to reveal different colours under light. “Very few people initially knew about smoke art. But now I see a lot of people appreciate the work I do. So the unique medium has got wider acceptance,” he says.
The process begins by depositing a thin layer of soot onto a sheet of paper. Using a fine pointed needle, the artist carefully scratches away the soot, revealing the white paper beneath to create an image. “The technique demands exceptional precision. Even a slight touch on the soot-covered surface can ruin the artwork. “A sharp, needle-like instrument is all that is required to create this art. But unlike conventional painting, mistakes cannot be corrected or concealed once made,” he explains.
According to Dr Banga, smoke art is a medium of expression that requires the artist to be in absolute control and completely confident. The artist must complete the work in a single sitting without interruptions, he adds.
With decades of experience, Dr Banga claims that he can now complete almost any image in approximately two hours. He follows no predefined artistic rules.
“I also do not plan my compositions beforehand. Very often even I am not sure what the final image will be until the last stroke is done,” says the doctor, who believes creative ability is a natural gift.
Even experienced artists are surprised by his work because he produces intricate compositions without any formal artistic education. His paintings are different from conventional landscape paintings featuring trees, huts, birds, the sun, the moon or stars. “The paintings I create are abstract and original,” says Dr Banga, who spends his days fulfilling his responsibilities as a doctor. Only after 8 p.m. does he dedicate time to smoke art.
He has participated in numerous art competitions and won awards. However, because of his commitments as a doctor, he is unable to attend exhibitions held across the country. “Nevertheless, I hope to devote myself to art full-time after retiring from medical practice because I feel art connects with people like nothing else,” says the surgeon.
Crediting his family for supporting him throughout his creative journey, Dr Banga goes on to add that complex compositions are his favourites. “No two paintings I have created are identical. That fascinates me,” he says.
Asked what message he would like to give on Doctor’s Day, Dr Banga reflected on the changing landscape of medicine, science and society. He urged aspiring doctors to first be sure that they want to enter the medical profession. Only if youngsters want to serve society should they choose medicine as a profession, he advises.
On the rising attacks on doctors, he appealed to the public to understand the emotional and mental pressures doctors face and to place their trust in the medical professionals treating them.
“Just as doctors strive to serve society, society should also treat doctors with understanding and respect,” he concludes.
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