ETV Bharat / offbeat

Colours Of Fumes: Alwar Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Anil Banga Dedicates 45 Years To Smoke Art, Earns Global Acclaim

Alwar: Once during a laboratory experiment involving frog muscles, it struck Dr Anil Banga that smoke could also be used as a medium for artistic expression. That was way back in 1981, when he was pursuing his medical degree. Forty-five years later, the same lab experiment has resulted in thousands of creative pieces, which have also become another identity for the orthopedic surgeon.

Despite a demanding career as a doctor, Dr Anil Banga today has made a mark as an acclaimed smoke artist.

Smoke art creations by Dr Anil Banga (ETV Bharat)

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Dr Banga explains that his love for art predates his medical career. As a child, he participated in and won numerous art competitions. Despite never receiving formal art education or training, he creates paintings that resonate strongly with viewers.

Although medicine became his profession, the idea of creating smoke art germinated in his mind during his medical training. Using a sharp needle to engrave images on a layer of soot deposited from smoke, he developed a distinctive artistic style. Over the past 45 years, he has created thousands of paintings. His very first artwork, completed in 1981, remains intact and vibrant, demonstrating the durability of this rare art form.

Smoke art creations by Dr Anil Banga (ETV Bharat)

“When I first introduced smoke art, many questioned its future and durability. People wondered whether the paintings would survive time. Those doubts have now been answered by my first smoke painting, which remains in excellent condition even after four and a half decades,” says the surgeon.

He has produced thousands of artworks and later experimented with illuminated displays that allow the engraved images to reveal different colours under light. “Very few people initially knew about smoke art. But now I see a lot of people appreciate the work I do. So the unique medium has got wider acceptance,” he says.