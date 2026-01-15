Jallikattu: A 3,000-Year-Old Tamil Tradition That Survived Bans, Protests And Time
Across Tamil villages, fallen bulls are honoured like warriors, with statues, rituals, temple worship, a proof that Jallikattu is as much about reverence as resistance.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
By R. Sivakumar
Madurai: Jallikattu, one of the most iconic and age-old traditions of the Tamilians, carries a history of over 3,000 years - from the Indus Valley Civilization to the modern arenas of Alanganallur - that revolves around bull-taming. It is considered a living symbol of Tamil culture, ecology and identity. Despite protests to ban the sport citing 'animal cruelty,' and resultant outrage from people, the tradition is alive and thriving today, albeit with some tweaked rules.
Ancient Tamil literature has myriad references to bull-taming. Among the Sangam works, Kalithogai stands out for its vivid portrayal of rural life across different ecological landscapes. Of the 17 poems in Mullaikkali, seven directly mention bull-taming. One powerful verse mentions that a woman would refuse to touch a man “even in her next life” if he feared the horns of a fierce bull. Courage in the arena was once a measure of masculine honour.
Indigenous communities have always lived in harmony with nature and in Tamil society too, this was the way of life. Cultural practices, language, livestock and the environment together evolved into a complete whole. Where cultural diversity flourishes, biodiversity thrives. The United Nations recognised this connection through the Convention on Biological Diversity, adopted at the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Articles 8 and 10 of the convention lay emphasis on biocultural diversity.
In Tamil Nadu, native cattle breeds such as Kangayam, Umblachery, hill cattle and Mysore cattle are put to use in agriculture and transport. Even today, cattle power saves millions of tonnes of petroleum use, conserves foreign exchange besides providing enormous quantities of organic manure and renewable energy through dung.
The cultural bond between humans and bulls runs deep. Across Madurai, Trichy, Pudukkottai and Sivaganga districts, the bulls which die are honoured with statues and temple rituals. In Sorikkampatti, a shrine commemorates Alagathevar, a famed bull-taming hero, alongside the bull he once tamed. In Keelakuyilkudi, a Jallikattu bull is worshipped on Mattu Pongal. Similarly, in Melur, a tamer named Sel Kannan built a statue for his beloved bull after its death and continues to worship it even today.
The Tamil word 'Maadu' (cow) itself signifies wealth. Even classical texts like Thirukkural equate true education with imperishable riches, reflecting how cattle once formed the backbone of rural prosperity. Traditional households even referred to daughters-in-law as 'Maattu Penn,' symbolising fertility, sustenance and continuity.
However, animal welfare concerns led to growing opposition to Jallikattu. Organisations such as PETA sought a ban, citing cruelty to bulls. Legal hassles continued and soon followed challenges resulting in strict rules - no grabbing of horns or tails and no tackling of legs.
The turning point came during the Congress-led UPA government when then Union Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh included bulls in the list of performing animals, effectively banning Jallikattu in 2014. This triggered widespread outrage across Tamil Nadu.
By late 2016, protests started and by January 2017, peaked. From Marina Beach in Chennai to Alanganallur and Avaniyapuram in Madurai, students, farmers, and citizens united. The movement also saw protesters halting a moving train on the Vaigai river bridge, drawing the attention of the entire nation.
Police intervened but that led to violence and legal cases, prompting a judicial inquiry. While the commission report justified police action, political pressure mounted from various quarters. Then Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam brought an ordinance to lift the ban. In an extraordinary move, both ruling and opposition MLAs held an overnight assembly session to decide on the matter. With central approval, Jallikattu was back in 2017.
Today, the sport is thriving once again. This year alone, 15,047 bulls and 5,234 tamers registered online for Madurai events, with about 2,415 more bulls and 735 more tamers than last year. The rising numbers show renewed youth interest in the sports.
In 1992, Brazil’s Carioca indigenous people declared, “We have the right to walk towards our future on the path laid down by our ancestors.” This principle, reaffirmed at the 2002 Bali Environment Conference, highlighted the danger of erasing traditional practices like Jallikattu in the name of modern regulation.
According to P. Rajasekaran, President of the Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Federation, the post-ban revival helped save native bull breeds from extinction. Bull calves that were once unsellable now fetch lakhs, which has strengthened the backbone of rural economy.
In a major shift, the Tamil Nadu government built a permanent Jallikattu arena at Keezhakarai near Alanganallur, thus transforming a once-banned sport into a state-supported cultural festival now.
