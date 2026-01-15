ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jallikattu: A 3,000-Year-Old Tamil Tradition That Survived Bans, Protests And Time

People try to tame a bull as they participate in the 'Jallikattu' event as part of 'Pongal' celebrations, at Avaniyapuram in Madurai district ( File Photo/PTI )

By R. Sivakumar

Madurai: Jallikattu, one of the most iconic and age-old traditions of the Tamilians, carries a history of over 3,000 years - from the Indus Valley Civilization to the modern arenas of Alanganallur - that revolves around bull-taming. It is considered a living symbol of Tamil culture, ecology and identity. Despite protests to ban the sport citing 'animal cruelty,' and resultant outrage from people, the tradition is alive and thriving today, albeit with some tweaked rules.

Ancient Tamil literature has myriad references to bull-taming. Among the Sangam works, Kalithogai stands out for its vivid portrayal of rural life across different ecological landscapes. Of the 17 poems in Mullaikkali, seven directly mention bull-taming. One powerful verse mentions that a woman would refuse to touch a man “even in her next life” if he feared the horns of a fierce bull. Courage in the arena was once a measure of masculine honour.

Jallikattu: A 3,000-Year-Old Tamil Tradition That Survived Bans, Protests And Time (ETV Bharat)

Indigenous communities have always lived in harmony with nature and in Tamil society too, this was the way of life. Cultural practices, language, livestock and the environment together evolved into a complete whole. Where cultural diversity flourishes, biodiversity thrives. The United Nations recognised this connection through the Convention on Biological Diversity, adopted at the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Articles 8 and 10 of the convention lay emphasis on biocultural diversity.

In Tamil Nadu, native cattle breeds such as Kangayam, Umblachery, hill cattle and Mysore cattle are put to use in agriculture and transport. Even today, cattle power saves millions of tonnes of petroleum use, conserves foreign exchange besides providing enormous quantities of organic manure and renewable energy through dung.

The cultural bond between humans and bulls runs deep. Across Madurai, Trichy, Pudukkottai and Sivaganga districts, the bulls which die are honoured with statues and temple rituals. In Sorikkampatti, a shrine commemorates Alagathevar, a famed bull-taming hero, alongside the bull he once tamed. In Keelakuyilkudi, a Jallikattu bull is worshipped on Mattu Pongal. Similarly, in Melur, a tamer named Sel Kannan built a statue for his beloved bull after its death and continues to worship it even today.

The Tamil word 'Maadu' (cow) itself signifies wealth. Even classical texts like Thirukkural equate true education with imperishable riches, reflecting how cattle once formed the backbone of rural prosperity. Traditional households even referred to daughters-in-law as 'Maattu Penn,' symbolising fertility, sustenance and continuity.