'I Will Serve The Poor At Low Cost': INI-CET All India 7th Ranker Doctor Trisha

Hyderabad: Dr Bareddy Sai Trisha Reddy secured the All India 7th rank in INI-CET (Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Examination) in the recently declared results. She is also the topper from South India.

Trisha is a native of the Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh. Her father, Bareddy Ravindranath Reddy, is a real estate businessman, and her mother, Ananthalaxmi, is a science teacher.

"Many of my father’s friends are doctors. Seeing them, I began dreaming of becoming a doctor from childhood," she said. Determined to achieve her dream, she remained active in her studies throughout her schooling.

She completed her intermediate at Vigyan Institute. During that time, she said she faced several health problems, but she did not let them stop her. With perseverance, she pushed forward and excelled in medical entrance exams.

She secured the second rank in EAMCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) and the All India 14th rank in NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test).

Subsequently, she secured an MBBS seat at the prestigious AIIMS Delhi.

"From the beginning, I wanted to study in a good college. I wanted to complete my studies and build a meaningful career," she recalled. After finishing MBBS, she joined as an intern there.