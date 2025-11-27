'I Will Serve The Poor At Low Cost': INI-CET All India 7th Ranker Doctor Trisha
Dr Bareddy Sai Trisha Reddy shares about her journey of securing All India 7th rank in INI-CET.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 1:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Dr Bareddy Sai Trisha Reddy secured the All India 7th rank in INI-CET (Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Examination) in the recently declared results. She is also the topper from South India.
Trisha is a native of the Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh. Her father, Bareddy Ravindranath Reddy, is a real estate businessman, and her mother, Ananthalaxmi, is a science teacher.
"Many of my father’s friends are doctors. Seeing them, I began dreaming of becoming a doctor from childhood," she said. Determined to achieve her dream, she remained active in her studies throughout her schooling.
She completed her intermediate at Vigyan Institute. During that time, she said she faced several health problems, but she did not let them stop her. With perseverance, she pushed forward and excelled in medical entrance exams.
She secured the second rank in EAMCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) and the All India 14th rank in NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test).
Subsequently, she secured an MBBS seat at the prestigious AIIMS Delhi.
"From the beginning, I wanted to study in a good college. I wanted to complete my studies and build a meaningful career," she recalled. After finishing MBBS, she joined as an intern there.
Even while working as a house surgeon, Trisha began preparing for her postgraduate entrance exams.
"I wanted to pursue PG in AIIMS or JIPMER. But only the top 10 rankers in INI CET get that opportunity. Many students prepare full-time or take long-term coaching," she explained.
She says her disciplined routine helped her achieve her success. She would wake up at 4 AM every day and study. She said she stayed away from social media entirely and devoted every free moment to her preparation.
She is one of the two women who made it to the top 10 in INI CET 2025.
"Whenever I felt stressed, I would paint. The biggest support throughout this journey was my parents. I will never forget their encouragement,” she said.
Her long-term dream is rooted in service. "My goal is to build my own hospital and provide quality medical care to the poor at a low cost," she said.
Read More
Jaipur Doctor Develops Cancer Care App, Presents It In South Africa IGCS Summit