ETV Bharat / offbeat

Cyclone Akvan Rescue: Puri ASHA Worker Carries Elderly Woman On Her Shoulders, Shelters Her At Home

Puri: For Sunanda Rout of Tridev Nagar, Thursday night seemed a nightmarish rerun of Fani cyclone that battered Puri in 2019 and took away her husband. Her desperate pleas to her neighbours to give her space in their homes for that night fell on deaf ears till ASHA Banita Behera knocked on her doors.

Tears flowed down Sunanda's cheeks when she saw Banita approaching to rescue her. Banita assured her that she would carry her on her back (since she could not walk) if she agreed. And Sunanda did.

A screenshot of Sunanda being carried by Banita (ETV Bharat)

"I can just bless her for the relief she provided me," said Sunanda, on Friday morning when ETV Bharat spoke to her. She also narrated her ordeal how neighbours refused to give her some space in their homes for the night. "I told them that I would not eat anything at their house but needed a safe space to spend the night. But none relented. I left it to God and ASHA Didi Banita appeared in the form of the Almighty," she said with gratitude.

Sunanda lost both her children when they were seven and eight years of age. Her husband died during Fani and ever since, she has been living alone, in penury. The tin roof of her house has broken at places allowing seepage of water whenever it rains. She gets a paltry sum as old age pension and that is her only means of survival.

Explaining Sunanda's plight, Banita said there was no way she could have left the elderly in a dilapidated house. "We knew the forecast about rains and winds. I came to know that she was left to fend for herself as there was no cyclone shelter in the locality. Neighbours did not cooperate, so I felt it was my responsibility to take care of her," says Banita.