Akshaya Patra -- A Mega Food Distribution Initiative In Dharwad

Hubballi: What started as an initiative aimed at distributing nutritious food to children, Akshaya Patra today stands out as one of Asia’s largest kitchens that is feeding a large number of children in collaboration with the government and some others. The initiative had taken off from behind the ISKCON temple in Rayapur in Hubballi.

Those associated with the initiative disclosed that hot midday meals are prepared here for 1.30 lakh school children of five taluks of Dharwad district. Previously, the staff used to prepare the food but now everything is done with advanced large machinery that makes it possible to cook one quintal of rice in just 15 minutes. Sambar is prepared for approximately six thousand children in 45 minutes. Similarly, 20,000 chapatis can be prepared in an hour. A machine has also been procured to separate stones and other things from rice.

The cooking begins at 4 am and ends by 9 am. Hot meals are sent to the school according to the children attending the school.

At the facility, there is a huge room that stores food items required for a week. There is a separate cold storage to keep vegetables from spoiling. The kitchen enters into a contract with the local farmers for supplying vegetables for one year. Rice is supplied by the government at a discounted rate.

There are 140 persons involved in cooking while another 200 are involved in the food storage room operations, accounting, driving the vehicles carrying the food to schools and cleaning. Around 300 kg of waste is generated in the kitchen every day while 40 litres of biogas has to be replenished. ISKCON is self-sufficient in electricity on account of the solar panels installed.

Hubballi ISKCON Secretary, Ramgopal Das, told ETV Bharat, saying, “We distribute rice, sambar, pulav, dal, and bisi bele bath. Upama and kesaribath (sweet) are given one day a week. This year, for the first time, chapatis are being distributed to children. Two chapati making machines have been installed that make 40,000 chapatis in an hour. Meals are distributed to 800 schools daily in five taluks of Dharwad district.”