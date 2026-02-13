ETV Bharat / offbeat

Akshay Patnaik's Private Museum With Over 30,000-Items Is An Engineer's Time Machine

In 1970, Akshay Patnaik was working as a mechanical engineer in the Madras Municipal Corporation. That was when his passion for preserving old items along with various mechanical equipment began. After returning to Odisha from Madras, he started an engineering museum.

His lifelong dedication to preserving these treasures of technical history has earned him widespread recognition across the state and the nation.

Since 1970, Patnaik has curated over 30,000 rare and nearly extinct items spanning 35 distinct categories. Located in the Bolagarh area, his collection includes fascinating artefacts gathered from countries like Germany, Japan, and France, ranging from the world's first cameras and old-model typewriters to kerosene-powered refrigerators, gramophones and over 1,100 vintage radios.

Wherever he went, he would bring over items he found and keep it in the Ghanashyam Pindi Srichandan Museum, which he had designed himself.

Akshay Patnaik said, "My main goal was to establish an engineering museum in Odisha, and I feel proud that I have established it. While living in Madras, I visited various places in South India. I learned there how to run an institution, especially a museum, at the private level."

However, while Akshay Patnaik himself is managing this collection, he said that he has not received any government assistance for it. He claims to have spent Rs 1 crore on this collection till date. He has already sold about 20 acres of land from his ancestral property to nurture his passion.

He said that this Ghanshyam Pindiki Srichandan collection is currently being run at a community centre in front of Bolgarh block.

Akshay Patnaik said, "I have written letters to former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, current Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, Prime Minister Modi, the President and many other officials seeking financial help. But I have not received any response to the letters. If the government provides me with a house in the future, then I am ready to sell my land and take the museum forward."

Bansidhar Sahu, a neighbour said, "Akshay Patnaik has worked tirelessly, spending his own money. But it is sad that the government is not paying attention to this. The government has not provided any support to bring it to the public."

Local senior citizen Lalatendu Keshari Singh said the museum that Akshay Patnaik has built is very commendable. In his old age, he used to travel around on a motorbike and bring old things wherever he found them and put them in his museum. Akshay Patnaik is the pride of our place.