AI To Revolutionise Forest Fire Management?
Using AI, Forest Department officials can obtain details from anywhere, including the locations where wildfires have occurred and where they are likely to spread
Published : February 8, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Chennai: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to transform forest management and can even help control wildfires. This was stated by Director (Forest Conservation Technology) at the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF), G Areendran.
"Using AI technology, the relevant Forest Department officials can obtain details from anywhere, including the locations where wildfires have occurred and the areas where they are likely to spread," he said.
“Currently, the Forest Survey of India is monitoring wildfire locations via satellite and providing information to the concerned Forest Department officials and staff. Similarly, WWF India is developing a mobile application using AI technology to enable concerned officials and staff to receive information from anywhere regarding wildfire locations and areas where they are likely to spread.
This will avoid delays, allowing Forest Department personnel to reach the incident site quickly and control the wildfire. Such swift action will also help reduce losses,” Areendran said.
He was participating in a consultative meeting on 'Technological Assistance in Wildlife Conservation' that was held in Coimbatore where representatives of the WWF. Forest Department officials from the Coimbatore, Pollachi and Tiruppur Forest Divisions under the Anamalai Tiger Reserve along with members of various non-governmental organizations participated.
Speaking about controlling wildfires, Regional Chief Conservator of Forests at Coimbatore, Venkatesh said, "For the past few weeks, necessary precautionary measures have been taken to control wildfires in the forest area. Initially, firebreaks have been created over a distance of 500 km.
Furthermore, two special vehicles have been kept ready by the forest department to transport water to areas where wildfires occur. In addition, anti-poaching guards and Forest Department personnel are patrolling the forest area. Wildfire prone areas are being identified, and firebreaks are being created in those locations in advance."
Areendran disclosed that the WWF has developed an application using AI technology to prevent the spread of wildfires and to extinguish them when they occur. Stating that this will certainly be helpful to the Forest Department, he said, “Every year, forest fires occur from December to April.
The majority of these forest fires occur from February to April. Accordingly, a total of 41,195 forest fire incidents have occurred in Tamil Nadu from 2012 to 2025. Of these, 33,672 incidents occurred between January and April alone. In 2025, 2,280 forest fire incidents have been recorded.”
Most of these incidents have occurred in border areas adjacent to neighboring states. At the same time, a significant number of wildfires have also occurred along roadsides and in areas bordering residential areas. During the Covid-19 pandemic, human activity in forest areas was reduced which led to fewer wildfire incidents.
However, in the following years, wildfire incidents increased again. Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Nilgiris, Theni and Vellore districts are among the areas most prone to wildfires. In Coimbatore, 310 wildfire incidents have occurred in the last 13 years. In 2025, there were seven wildfire incidents and in 2024, there were nine. It has been found that 99 % of the wildfires are caused by human errors.
Wildfires are often considered natural disasters caused by lightning, severe drought and high temperatures have also been found to be caused by human negligence. This results in the burning of trees, grass and dry leaves in the forest causing biodiversity loss and the destruction of many rare plant species and trees.
Furthermore, these wildfires burn the topsoil leading to erosion during the rainy season. Studies indicate that when the soil's water absorption capacity decreases, there is an increased risk of floods and landslides. Although such large-scale wildfires are not common in India, they do occur occasionally.
The wildfire that occurred in March 2018 in the Kurangani hills of Theni district of Tamil Nadu caused immense damage. Nine members of a group of college students who had gone for a trekking expedition lost their lives while many others were rescued with severe burns.
It was reported that the fire had been burning in the Kurangani hills for several days and the disaster was exacerbated by the fact that the students went trekking without permission and the dry grass and hot winds caused the fire to spread rapidly.
In March 2024, a fire that raged for over a week in Coonoor in Nilgiris district destroyed more than 30 acres of forest. The fire was extinguished after a long struggle with the help of Indian Air Force helicopters. Subsequently, a wildfire spread in the Kodaikanal region in April 2024.
It was described as a large-scale fire that occurred after nearly 15 years. In this context, due to the extremely high temperatures recorded during the summer months for the past two years, various precautionary measures are being taken to prevent wildfires.
Read More: