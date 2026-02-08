ETV Bharat / offbeat

AI To Revolutionise Forest Fire Management?

Chennai: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to transform forest management and can even help control wildfires. This was stated by Director (Forest Conservation Technology) at the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF), G Areendran.

"Using AI technology, the relevant Forest Department officials can obtain details from anywhere, including the locations where wildfires have occurred and the areas where they are likely to spread," he said.

“Currently, the Forest Survey of India is monitoring wildfire locations via satellite and providing information to the concerned Forest Department officials and staff. Similarly, WWF India is developing a mobile application using AI technology to enable concerned officials and staff to receive information from anywhere regarding wildfire locations and areas where they are likely to spread.

This will avoid delays, allowing Forest Department personnel to reach the incident site quickly and control the wildfire. Such swift action will also help reduce losses,” Areendran said.

He was participating in a consultative meeting on 'Technological Assistance in Wildlife Conservation' that was held in Coimbatore where representatives of the WWF. Forest Department officials from the Coimbatore, Pollachi and Tiruppur Forest Divisions under the Anamalai Tiger Reserve along with members of various non-governmental organizations participated.

Speaking about controlling wildfires, Regional Chief Conservator of Forests at Coimbatore, Venkatesh said, "For the past few weeks, necessary precautionary measures have been taken to control wildfires in the forest area. Initially, firebreaks have been created over a distance of 500 km.

Furthermore, two special vehicles have been kept ready by the forest department to transport water to areas where wildfires occur. In addition, anti-poaching guards and Forest Department personnel are patrolling the forest area. Wildfire prone areas are being identified, and firebreaks are being created in those locations in advance."

Areendran disclosed that the WWF has developed an application using AI technology to prevent the spread of wildfires and to extinguish them when they occur. Stating that this will certainly be helpful to the Forest Department, he said, “Every year, forest fires occur from December to April.

The majority of these forest fires occur from February to April. Accordingly, a total of 41,195 forest fire incidents have occurred in Tamil Nadu from 2012 to 2025. Of these, 33,672 incidents occurred between January and April alone. In 2025, 2,280 forest fire incidents have been recorded.”