AI Aided Smart Vision Glasses Distributed Among 40 Visually-Impaired Children At AIIMS
These glasses scan and convert visible objects into an audio format, enabling the user to understand what the object is.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Aiming to help the visually challenged children overcome their disability, artificial intelligence (AI)-aided smart vision glasses were given to 40 such persons at a function held at Dr Rajendra Prasad Ophthalmology Centre in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday. These glasses have been given to those who can operate smartphones.
Professor Praveen Vashisht of the Community Ophthalmology Department said, “We distributed smart vision glasses to those who can see a little or cannot see at all. These glasses scan and convert visible objects into an audio format, facilitating the visually challenged to understand what the object is. For example, if a child wants to know about the value of a currency note, he has to just keep the note in front of these glasses that will immediately scan that note and convert it into an audio message conveying its value.”
He added that these glasses will help the visually-impaired overcome obstacles while walking and also to move left or right. This way, they will be able to navigate their path just like people with normal vision.
These glasses are connected to a smartphone that helps operate them. They can even help a child read books by scanning the pages and converting the content into an audio format.
Head of Dr Rajendra Prasad Ophthalmology Centre, Dr Radhika Tandon, said the devices that were distributed were provided by the Rotary division and Vision-Aid through a corporate social responsibility initiative
“The price of each device is Rs 35,000, which has been distributed for free. They will be very helpful for visually-impaired children who are studying. Our responsibility does not end with distribution. They are being provided with proper training for using these glasses. If they face any kind of problem in the future, we will help them overcome it. The blind children using these glasses have also been asked to give us their feedback, and further changes will be made to them. The best features that come in the future will also be provided to them, she said while pointing out that there is a move to provide such glasses to 1,500 more people.
Pardesi, a recipient of the smart vision glasses, said, “I'm very happy to get these glasses. When I used to study with the normal students, the teacher would just write on the board and leave without explaining what was written. While the other normal students could read it, I had a lot of difficulty. I had to go and speak to the teacher. This device will solve that problem,” he said, while disclosing that he wants to prepare for the civil services examination in future. He said that studying will become much easier for him now.