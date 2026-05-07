ETV Bharat / offbeat

AI Aided Smart Vision Glasses Distributed Among 40 Visually-Impaired Children At AIIMS

New Delhi: Aiming to help the visually challenged children overcome their disability, artificial intelligence (AI)-aided smart vision glasses were given to 40 such persons at a function held at Dr Rajendra Prasad Ophthalmology Centre in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday. These glasses have been given to those who can operate smartphones.

Professor Praveen Vashisht of the Community Ophthalmology Department said, “We distributed smart vision glasses to those who can see a little or cannot see at all. These glasses scan and convert visible objects into an audio format, facilitating the visually challenged to understand what the object is. For example, if a child wants to know about the value of a currency note, he has to just keep the note in front of these glasses that will immediately scan that note and convert it into an audio message conveying its value.”

He added that these glasses will help the visually-impaired overcome obstacles while walking and also to move left or right. This way, they will be able to navigate their path just like people with normal vision.

These glasses are connected to a smartphone that helps operate them. They can even help a child read books by scanning the pages and converting the content into an audio format.