ETV Bharat / offbeat

Agri-Entrepreneur Creates A Mini Kashmir With Soilless Lily Cultivation In Bhubaneswar, Promises Return In Lakhs

He relied entirely on nutrient-rich water, cocopeat and controlled artificial temperatures. “In a few months, I have seen the flowers bloom so beautifully,” he says, pointing to the flowers in many colours.

The experiment has been conducted at Subrat’s home, where a small, enclosed 100-square-foot room was converted into an artificial climate-controlled chamber using an AC unit and a humidifier. “This was the first step because I needed to replicate the weather conditions of Kashmir to get the right blooms. Odisha’s climate is too hot for saffron lilies, but I ensured all other parameters remained steady within the confines of a room,” explains Subrat.

“Since the flower is beautiful, I somehow wanted to work on it ,” says Subrat, who began experimenting with the colourful lilies usually grown in the very low temperatures of cold climates. Though Odisha’s climate is in contrast to what the crop requires, Subrat decided to create the right climate using hydroponics. After a lot of permutations and combinations, the agri-entrepreneur succeeded in creating a mini Kashmir in the city, where lily flowers of all hues are now in full bloom.

Kashmir lilies usually refer to the wild or ornamental flowers found in the J&K region, such as the Iris kashmiriana, native to the Himalayas, or the abundant water lilies and lotus flowers blooming across Srinagar’s Dal Lake.

Bhubaneswar: For someone who completes a degree in agriculture or allied sciences, it could be a natural route to experiment with some crop or the other. But for Subrat Mohanty, a graduate of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), BHubaneswar, moving away from the conventional to something exceptional has been rewarding, to say the least. Instead of working with the soil, he decided to go ‘soilless’ with the crop he wanted to experiment with. And the result was that he could grow a mini Kashmiri garden in the capital city of Odisha.

When he discussed his plans to grow the flowers with some experts, he did not get the desired response. But Subrat still decided to go ahead, solely on the basis of intuition and the science he had studied. “Many said growing Kashmiri flowers would be impossible in Odisha’s hot climate, while some said hydroponics could not give the result that soil could in the case of lilies. But I proved everyone wrong and the result is here for all to see,” explains Subrat.

On the prospects of taking it up as a business, Subrat is optimistic. He says it could become a profitable venture for farmers in Odisha who want to move beyond conventional crops and agriculture. “Today’s youth in Odisha are adopting high-tech agricultural practices, which is exactly what I have experimented with. This proves that with the proper application of science and technology, even the seemingly impossible can be achieved,” says Subrat.

Lilies fetch good prices in the market, ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 500 for a bloom or two. Primarily cultivated in regions such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir, these flowers sell at high prices in Odisha.

Subrat holds some of his Lily plants (ETV Bharat)

“This can be a successful commercial venture. Cultivating them in a 200-square-foot space can easily fetch Rs 17 lakh annually if taken up for three to four production cycles. A major advantage is that the produce can be stored in an air-conditioned room for up to seven days. One can earn up to Rs 2 lakh in a single season,” he claims.

He further notes that although this indoor cultivation requires water, he does not use external water sources. With sustainability being one of the most important concerns these days, Subrat collects the water discharged from air conditioners (ACs) and reuses it for cultivation.

Lilies grown hydroponically (ETV Bharat)

“These are Asiatic lilies that originated in the Netherlands. These flowers are not always available in the market and are generally not cultivated anywhere else in Odisha. The climate of Jammu & Kashmir, where these blooms grow in mountainous regions at altitudes of 11,000 feet, is conducive because of sub-zero temperatures,” he says, adding that he maintains the temperature between 2°C and 7°C.

Subrat Mohanty (ETV Bharat)

Referring to a garden of lilies inaugurated in Ladakh on the Prime Minister’s birthday this year, Subrat says he has conducted experiments with the same flowers and hopes that he will also be successful.

“I am an alumnus of OUAT. After obtaining my degree, I was employed but had to give up my job due to unavoidable circumstances and stayed in Bhubaneswar. Both my daughters assist me with this cultivation,” says Subrat, acknowledging the help he receives. His wife is an OAS officer and the entire family supports him in his venture.

Subrat Mohanty has successfully grown Kasmiri lilies at his home (ETV Bharat)

“I always wanted to do something new and kept experimenting. After quitting a high-profile job, I did not want to remain idle at home. So, after a few attempts, I started working on growing these flowers and it is for everyone to see how I could bring a slice of Kashmir to Odisha,” says Subrat, standing amid his hydroponic farm.