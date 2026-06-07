ETV Bharat / offbeat

Age Is No Deterrent For Panipat Octogenarian Out To Promote Haryanvi Daman Kurti

Panipat: Undeterred by age, an octogenarian in Panipat is out to accomplish her mission of preserving and promoting the traditional Daman Kurti of Haryana. At the age of 80, Krishna Devi demonstrates unparalleled commitment and resolve to help the women around her become self-reliant. She not only crafts the traditional Daman Kurtis, but also employs many women while teaching them this craft.

She has been making Daman Kurtis and traditional jewellery for several years and her products are even being exported to several countries including the United States, Canada and Australia. The garments are in high demand at cultural events, in schools and at wedding ceremonies across Haryana.

Krishna Devi and her trainees show their her Daman work. (ETV Bharat)

"Till about 50 years ago, women in Haryana used to wear the ‘Daman’ but this tradition gradually began to fade. I realised that if this attire wasn't preserved, Haryana would lose an important cultural identity. With this thought in mind, I set out to revive the Daman Kurti," Devi told ETV Bharat.

Daman Kurti is a traditional Haryana tunic with heavy artistic work in terms of embroidery and prints on its daman (the lower hemline).

She further disclosed that initially some girls shared videos of her handmade Damans on social media, which led to the product reaching a large consumer base through the internet. This resulted in a market that is both domestic as well as international.