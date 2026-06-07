Age Is No Deterrent For Panipat Octogenarian Out To Promote Haryanvi Daman Kurti
Krishna Devi has preserved the tradition that was getting obsolete by training and employing more women in this craft.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Panipat: Undeterred by age, an octogenarian in Panipat is out to accomplish her mission of preserving and promoting the traditional Daman Kurti of Haryana. At the age of 80, Krishna Devi demonstrates unparalleled commitment and resolve to help the women around her become self-reliant. She not only crafts the traditional Daman Kurtis, but also employs many women while teaching them this craft.
She has been making Daman Kurtis and traditional jewellery for several years and her products are even being exported to several countries including the United States, Canada and Australia. The garments are in high demand at cultural events, in schools and at wedding ceremonies across Haryana.
"Till about 50 years ago, women in Haryana used to wear the ‘Daman’ but this tradition gradually began to fade. I realised that if this attire wasn't preserved, Haryana would lose an important cultural identity. With this thought in mind, I set out to revive the Daman Kurti," Devi told ETV Bharat.
Daman Kurti is a traditional Haryana tunic with heavy artistic work in terms of embroidery and prints on its daman (the lower hemline).
She further disclosed that initially some girls shared videos of her handmade Damans on social media, which led to the product reaching a large consumer base through the internet. This resulted in a market that is both domestic as well as international.
She fondly remembers the Daman she made for a female Police officer in Rohtak that required approximately 35 metres of fabric. “The two-coloured Daman was made with a lot of effort over a long duration and garnered attention across the state,” she shared.
For Krishna Devi, Daman Kurti symbolises Haryanvi culture. She feels that the person wearing this apparel easily gets identified as someone with roots in Haryana. She wants the younger generation to preserve their culture and traditions and never abandon them. She feels that Haryanvi families living abroad are trying to stay connected to their roots by wearing traditional Daman Kurtis on special occasions.
The elderly artisan has trained around ten women in making this traditional apparel along with Chunaris. Interestingly, some of these trainees did not even know how to hold a needle properly before they came under her wings. Today, these same women are earning thousands of rupees every month by working with their own hands.
Two of her proteges, Sumitra and Sunita, disclosed that while they used to sit idle at home before, they have become financially strong ever since they started doing this work.
Another one, Priyanka pointed out, “It took five to six months to learn to sew a Daman Kurti. I can now meet my own expenses.” Meanwhile, Rinku claimed that she supports her daughter's education and household expenses from the income from this work.
Krishna Devi attributes her vigour and energy that keeps her working at this age to Yoga and Pranayama that she has been practising for more than two decades.
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