Age Is Just A Number: 76-Year-Old Retired Colonel Runs Tawang Marathon

The third edition of this international event, which has four categories — full and half marathons, 10 km and 5 km — saw growing participation from across the country and abroad, a testament to its rising profile among enthusiasts.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Colonel Kalyan, who now lives in Bangalore, reflected upon his sparkling health and the challenge of running in high-altitude Tawang. “On these winding mountain paths at such a high altitude, where you often feel out of breath, all marathon categories are tough,” he said. “But completing it was incredibly rewarding.”

Tawang: High up in the remote Himalayas of Arunachal Pradesh, Tawang witnessed a remarkable feat on Friday, October 24, at the 3rd Tawang International Marathon. Colonel OPN Kalyan, a 76-year-old veteran of the 1971 Bangladesh War, completed the 5 km marathon in just 58 minutes, leaving spectators gawking at his determination and spirit.

Though he had never visited Tawang before, the colonel is no stranger to athletic achievement. He has previously won both national and international medals. Earlier in September, the adventure sports enthusiast had completed an expedition to the North Pole.

“Tawang remains exactly as it was when the Army first began developing it. This strategically important area is still as beautiful as it was decades ago,” he said, recalling that Tawang had been the site of a deadly battle with China in 1962.

Looking back at his military days, he said, “I was only 22 years old when I served as the commanding officer of a platoon in Misamari, Assam. I had been in the Army for just two years. Yet, those experiences taught me resilience and discipline — qualities that help in marathons too.”

Colonel Kalyan’s message is simple but powerful: everyone, regardless of age, should participate in activities that keep them fit. “The youth should take part in marathons like this, and many women have also done so. It should be considered a part of life. Age is just a number — everyone should stay active and care for their health,” he said.

At 76, Colonel Kalyan’s stride in the mountains of Tawang is not just a personal achievement — it’s a reminder that courage, fitness, and spirit are timeless.